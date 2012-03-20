FRANKFURT, March 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0813 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.8 percent lower
Postbank is mulling a profit and loss transfer
agreement with majority owner Deutsche Bank that foresees
offering Postbank minority shareholders 25.18 euros per share
tendered or a dividend of 1.89 euros per share. Separately,
Postbank said Frank Strauss would become CEO on July 1.
Also, sources said Deutsche Bank's head of corporate and
investment banking in Asia-Pacific, Loh Boon Chye, is leaving
the bank.
Separately, the Financial Times reported that Deutsche Bank
plans to open a new precious metals vault in London next year,
seeking to cash in on booming investor demand for physical gold
and silver.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Boerse said it will sue the European Commission over its
decision to block the merger between Boerse and NYSE Euronext
, saying several aspects of the decision were incorrect.
Related news
METRO
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The world's fourth largest retailer said it did not expect
earnings to grow in 2012 due to a stuttering global economy and
costs from expanding its cash and carry and consumer electricals
stores businesses.
Related news
BRENNTAG
Indicated unchanged
Brenntag said Georg Mueller, currently vice president for
corporate finance and investor relations, will take up the post
of finance chief from July 1, 2012. Current CFO Juergen
Buchsteiner will become responsible for the Asia-Pacific region,
while retaining responsibility for group M&A.
Related news
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Shareholder Schaeffler saw sales rise by nearly 13 percent
to 10.7 billion euros in 2011, with an operating margin of 15
percent, a person familiar with the figures told Reuters.
Schaeffler is due to publish results on Tuesday.
Related news
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Hochtief placed a non-rated 500 million euro bond with
investors, the first corporate bond in the company's history,
which it said was eight times oversubscribed. Proceeds will go
to replace existing financing and improve Hochtief's debt
maturity profile.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.8 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei closed due to a public holiday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BMW - Barclays raises its price target on the
stock to 85 euros from 80 euros, with an "overweight" rating.
LUFTHANSA - UBS raises the stock to "buy" from
"neutral", and increases its price target to 13 euros from 10
euros. Separately, Nomura cuts its price target on the stock to
15.50 euros from 16 euros, with a "buy" rating.
METRO - ING raises its price target on the stock
to 34 euros from 32 euros, with a "hold" rating.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - UBS raises its price target on
the stock to 46 euros from 38 euros, with a "neutral" rating.
IPO
German high-tech lighting company Novaled AG filed with U.S.
regulators on Monday for an initial public offering of up to
$200 million.
Related news
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
February producer prices +0.4 pct m/m, +3.2 pct y/y. They
were seen +0.5 pct m/m, +3.2 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)