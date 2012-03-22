FRANKFURT, March 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is planning a new low-cost car brand
destined for emerging markets, the head of research and
development at the VW car brand told German magazine Auto Motor
und Sport.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Hartford Financial, in which Allianz holds a stake
of about 5 percent, said on Wednesday it is considering asset
sales as a means to boost its share price.
Allianz on Thursday repeated that its investment in Hartford
is purely financial and declined further comment.
SGL Group
Indicated 0.4 percent LOWER
The German carbon specialist said it is difficult to say
whether it will reach a 12 percent operating margin this year.
LANXESS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German rubber chemicals specialist posted
better-than-expected underlying core earnings in the fourth
quarter on strong sales in Latin America.
SOlARWORLD
Indicated 4.4 percent lower
The company said it was aiming to return to profit on an
operating level in 2012, after large impairments on outdated
production equipment had caused it to post an operating loss of
233 million euros ($307 million) in 2011.
EX-DIVIDEND
DOUGLAS - 1.10 euros/share ex-dividend.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE POST - RBS has cut the stock to
'outperform' from 'top pick'.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.04 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
March flash Manufacturing PMI due at 0828 GMT. Seen at 51.0.
up from 50.2 in the previous month. March Services PMI seen at
53.0, up from 52.8 in February.
EURO ZONE
The worst of the euro zone crisis is over and the European
Central Bank will act if inflation risks grow, ECB President
Mario Draghi said in a German newspaper interview released on
Thursday, seeking to ease angst in Germany about price rises.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
