FRANKFURT, April 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

A $740 million portfolio of performing loans held by failed Eurohypo AG on U.S. properties has attracted more than 100 prospective buyers, several sources said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE POST DHL

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The chief executive of DHL Express, a division of Europe's biggest mail and express delivery group Deutsche Post DHL, is not interested in making any takeovers at the moment, he told a German newspaper.

BAYER

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The company plans to outsource the testing of new drugs on humans in the first of three phases needed for regulatory approval, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing sources at the company.

LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT

Lufthansa indicated 0.7 percent lower

Fraport indicated 0.9 percent lower

A German court in Leipzig is due to decide whether to uphold a ban on night flights at Frankfurt airport.

PORSCHE, VOLKSWAGEN

Porsche indicated 0.2 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent lower

Porsche said late on Tuesday it sold 2,460 vehicles in the U.S. in March, down 5 percent from a year earlier.

Volkswagen's Audi unit said its March U.S. sales rose 18 percent to 11,585 vehicles.

BMW

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

The premium carmaker said March U.S. sales rose 13 percent to 29,806 vehicles.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The carmaker's Mercedes-Benz USA unit said March sales rose 7.7 percent to 23,134 vehicles

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange operators said it would pursue alliances with peers rather than takeovers the size of the failed tie-up with NYSE Euronext.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.4 percent lower

Sky Deutschland indicated 0.1 percent higher

KF 15, a company run by Dieter Hahn, a former associate of late media mogul Leo Kirch, will not bid for the rights to broadcast Bundesliga soccer matches, the Handelsblatt newspaper cited Hahn as saying.

AUGUSTA TECHNOLOGIE

Indicated 15.7 percent higher

Dutch technology firm TKH Group said it will make a voluntary offer to acquire the outstanding shares in the Frankfurt-listed company for 161 million euros ($214.7 million).

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

DAIMLER - 2.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -2.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - UBS has downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy"

EURO ZONE

The European Central Bank will hold interest rates at a record low of 1 percent on Wednesday and resist German pressure to flag an exit from its crisis-fighting mode as the euro zone recovery looks increasingly fragile and concerns grow about Spain.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March services PMI due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 51.8. February industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen up 1.2 percent m/m.

(Repporting by Ludwig Burger and Harro ten Wolde)