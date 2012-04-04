FRANKFURT, April 4 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
A $740 million portfolio of performing loans held by failed
Eurohypo AG on U.S. properties has attracted more than 100
prospective buyers, several sources said on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE POST DHL
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The chief executive of DHL Express, a division of Europe's
biggest mail and express delivery group Deutsche Post DHL, is
not interested in making any takeovers at the moment, he told a
German newspaper.
BAYER
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The company plans to outsource the testing of new drugs on
humans in the first of three phases needed for regulatory
approval, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing sources
at the company.
LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT
Lufthansa indicated 0.7 percent lower
Fraport indicated 0.9 percent lower
A German court in Leipzig is due to decide whether to uphold
a ban on night flights at Frankfurt airport.
PORSCHE, VOLKSWAGEN
Porsche indicated 0.2 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent lower
Porsche said late on Tuesday it sold 2,460 vehicles in the
U.S. in March, down 5 percent from a year
earlier.
Volkswagen's Audi unit said its March U.S. sales rose 18
percent to 11,585 vehicles.
BMW
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
The premium carmaker said March U.S. sales rose 13 percent
to 29,806 vehicles.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The carmaker's Mercedes-Benz USA unit said March sales rose
7.7 percent to 23,134 vehicles
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The Frankfurt Stock Exchange operators said it would pursue
alliances with peers rather than takeovers the size of the
failed tie-up with NYSE Euronext.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.4 percent lower
Sky Deutschland indicated 0.1 percent higher
KF 15, a company run by Dieter Hahn, a former associate of
late media mogul Leo Kirch, will not bid for the rights to
broadcast Bundesliga soccer matches, the Handelsblatt newspaper
cited Hahn as saying.
AUGUSTA TECHNOLOGIE
Indicated 15.7 percent higher
Dutch technology firm TKH Group said it will make
a voluntary offer to acquire the outstanding shares in the
Frankfurt-listed company for 161 million euros ($214.7 million).
ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
DAIMLER - 2.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -2.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - UBS has downgraded the stock to
"neutral" from "buy"
EURO ZONE
The European Central Bank will hold interest rates at a
record low of 1 percent on Wednesday and resist German pressure
to flag an exit from its crisis-fighting mode as the euro zone
recovery looks increasingly fragile and concerns grow about
Spain.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
March services PMI due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 51.8. February
industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen up 1.2 percent m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7497 euros)
(Repporting by Ludwig Burger and Harro ten Wolde)