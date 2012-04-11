FRANKFURT, April 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Germany's flagship lender will ask its annual general meeting to vote to allow Deutsche to issue notes that could be converted into 90 million new shares, according to an invitation to the event.

Separately, main negotiator of trade union dbv Stephan Szukalski has not ruled out strikes for 4,000-5,000 Deutsche Bank employees in Germany to push for better pay, he told German daily Die Welt.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Adidas unit Reebok International Ltd agreed to settle a lawsuit by rival Nike Inc, and will stop selling New York Jets football apparel with the name of the team's popular new quarterback, Tim Tebow.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company is considering outsourcing insurance services for wealthy private customers to a service unit similar to esa, an Allianz unit dealing with cargo and transport insurance, German business daily Financial Times Deutschland reported.

"We are in talks about that," Walter Szabados, chief executive of esa, was quoted as saying.

SAP

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The German software company said it will buy Syclo, a provider of enterprise mobile applications and technologies, in a deal whose financial terms were not disclosed. Syclo has more than 600 customers in 39 countries across all major asset and mobile-intensive industries.

Separately, The company plans to launch a $337 million incentive program for customers to move to SAP HANA.

EADS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher in Frankfurt

Garuda Indonesia will buy 11 Airbus A330 passenger jets from EADS unit Airbus worth about $2.5 billion at list prices, Indonesia's state enterprises minister Dahlan Iskan told Reuters on Wednesday.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The real estate group's chief executive officer said it would be inevitable to climb into the German mid-cap index MDAX , he told German business daily Financial Times Deutschland. TAG is listed in the small-cap index SDAX.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.7 pct, S&P 500 -1.7 pct, Nasdaq -1.8 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March wholesale prices +0.9 pct m/m, +2.2 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for +0.8 pct m/m, +2.1 percent y/y.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz)