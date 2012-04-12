FRANKFURT, April 12 The following are some of
the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
LUFTHANSA
Germany's largest airline will publish March traffic
numbers.
COMMERZBANK
Commerzbank is seeking shareholder approval which would give
it the flexibility to double the amount of its stock by issuing
new shares and convertible bonds in a move to retain financial
flexibility in uncertain markets.
SIEMENS NOKIA
Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) will overhaul its management
structure, trimming the 13-member board down to three, Financial
Times Deutschland said in its Thursday edition, citing an e-mail
to staff sent out by Chief Executive Rajeev Suri.
GERRESHEIMER
Gerresheimer said it posted an adjusted earnings before
interest taxes and amortization of 44.3 million euros ($58.12
million) in the first quarter, up 6.2 percent from a year
earlier.
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.74 pct, Nasdaq
+0.84 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at 0527 GMT.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)