FRANKFURT, April 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The company said on Friday it sold 633,000 cars in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau in the first quarter, up 15.6 percent from a year earlier.
Separately, Italian buyout firm Investindustrial is planning to sell just a part of its 72 percent stake in Ducati to Volkswagen's Audi, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing no sources. Investindustrial's Chairman Andrea Bonomi wants to keep up to 25 percent, the paper added, citing no sources.
BAYER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company will pay at least $110 million to settle about 500 lawsuits over claims that its Yasmin line of birth-control pills caused blood clots, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the agreements.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Incoming co-CEO Anshu Jain is planning to make the company's wealth and asset management operations work more closely with its investment banking arm, Financial Times reported, citing people close to the situation.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company is entering the energy business, offering municipal utilities to instal small heat and power cogeneration units in the basements of private households, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing a spokesman.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Final March inflation confirmed at +0.3 percent m/m and +2.1 percent y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)