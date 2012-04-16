FRANKFURT, April 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

German services trade union Verdi on Sunday called for fresh warning strikes by about 6,000 Deutsche Telekom workers on Monday in a bid to boost wages.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse expects derivatives market volatility to resume in the coming months, providing a fillip to the Frankfurt stock exchange operator's revenue, its chief financial officer said in a newspaper interview.

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company wants to complete the sale of its gas distribution network Open Grid Europe within the next four weeks, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing no sources.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

British Airways owner IAG secured EU regulatory approval on Friday to buy Lufthansa's British regional airline bmi after offering to give up 14 daily runway slots at London's Heathrow airport, Europe's busiest airport.

Separately, Der Spiegel magazine reports that a former passenger has launched a criminal complaint against Lufthansa managers over a change in the value of frequent flier miles, which the magazine said could force the airline to make billions of euros in provisions if the passenger is proved correct. The airline believes its provisioning is sufficient the magazine said.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Allianz's business and industrial insurance unit, Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty, aims to increase the premiums it earns in emerging market countries to around 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in the next three to five years from around 600 million currently, Axel Theis, Chief Executive Officer of AGCS, told the Financial Times Deutschland in an interview published on Monday.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The Frankfurt airport operator said March passenger traffic rose 4.1 percent, while cargo fell 10.9 percent.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING:

HENKEL - proposed dividend 0.80 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BASF - HSBC has raised the stock to 'overweight' from 'neutral'.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -1.7 pct at Monday's close.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)