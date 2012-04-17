FRANKFURT, April 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
SIEMENS
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The engineering conglomerate will announce on April 25 about 200 million euros of provisions for its offshore wind business and will scrap its full-year profit target, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing company sources. Siemens declined to comment on the report.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The telecommunications company is giving new management at its businesses in the Netherlands and in Britain time until 2013 before considering a sale of the units again, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing company sources.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Sky Deutschland 15.3 percent higher in early trade
The German Football League (DFL) will on Tuesday name the winners of an auction for broadcast rights for top-flight German soccer. Bild said on its website late Monday that Sky had retained the cable and satellite rights.
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
U.S. safety regulators said they escalated an investigation into push-button transmission control problems that may be present on about 120,000 BMW BMWG.DE, 7-Series model years 2002-2008 sold in the United States.
CAR MAKERS
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent higher
Porsche indicated 0.1 percent higher
Car sales in China in March climbed a modest 4.5 percent from a year earlier, pulling back sharply from a hefty gain in February, as a slowing economy and higher fuel prices kept customers away from showrooms.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 7.4 percent lower
The ATM maker cut its outlook late on Monday and announced a restructuring programme, as it reported a 50 percent slump in first-half earnings owing to falling sales within its banking segment.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LANXESS - ING raises the stock to 'hold' from 'sell'
EX-DIVIDEND
HENKEL - 0.80 euro/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.05 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
April ZEW sentiment due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 20.0, down from 22.3 in the previous month. Current conditions seen dropping to 35.3 from 37.6.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
