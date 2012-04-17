FRANKFURT, April 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The engineering conglomerate will announce on April 25 about 200 million euros of provisions for its offshore wind business and will scrap its full-year profit target, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing company sources. Siemens declined to comment on the report.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The telecommunications company is giving new management at its businesses in the Netherlands and in Britain time until 2013 before considering a sale of the units again, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing company sources.

Related news

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Sky Deutschland 15.3 percent higher in early trade

The German Football League (DFL) will on Tuesday name the winners of an auction for broadcast rights for top-flight German soccer. Bild said on its website late Monday that Sky had retained the cable and satellite rights.

Related news

BMW

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

U.S. safety regulators said they escalated an investigation into push-button transmission control problems that may be present on about 120,000 BMW BMWG.DE, 7-Series model years 2002-2008 sold in the United States.

Related news

CAR MAKERS

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent higher

Porsche indicated 0.1 percent higher

Car sales in China in March climbed a modest 4.5 percent from a year earlier, pulling back sharply from a hefty gain in February, as a slowing economy and higher fuel prices kept customers away from showrooms.

Related news

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 7.4 percent lower

The ATM maker cut its outlook late on Monday and announced a restructuring programme, as it reported a 50 percent slump in first-half earnings owing to falling sales within its banking segment.

Related news

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LANXESS - ING raises the stock to 'hold' from 'sell'

EX-DIVIDEND

HENKEL - 0.80 euro/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.05 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

April ZEW sentiment due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 20.0, down from 22.3 in the previous month. Current conditions seen dropping to 35.3 from 37.6.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)