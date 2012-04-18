FRANKFURT, April 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Allianz said it had earned a good return on its investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, after selling back to the company warrants it had bought as part of a financial crisis rescue.

An Allianz spokeswoman declined to say how much of the $1.4 billion gain made since the 2008 purchase of the securities would be booked in the current quarter.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Volkswagen plans to finally agree to building a factory in China and other projects next Monday at a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, German paper Handelsblatt reported, citing unidentified people from the German chancellery and the economy ministry.

INFINEON

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Peer Intel Corp posted earnings confirming the PC industry is alive - but not kicking - and said sales would accelerate in the second half of the year with a powerful new PC processor.

DOUGLAS

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

Bernard Arnault, chief executive of French luxury giant LVMH , may be prepared to discuss a deal with Douglas as the German perfume and makeup retailer's negotiations with private equity firms falter, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

AURUBIS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Top producer Aurubis' copper product sales have fallen between 5 to 15 percent in Europe in recent weeks versus last year as cautious customers place smaller, shorter-term orders in a market heavily hit by over capacity, the company said.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

The German carbon specialist said it would issue a 240 million euro ($315.4 million) convertible bond with the option to raise it by as much as 40 million euros. It added first-quarter operating profit was flat at 36 million euros.

EADS

Indicated unchanged in Frankfurt

The company's profitability targets for 2015 are not threatened by current problems at its A380 planes, Chief Executive Louis Gallois told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Wednesday.

AIXTRON

Indicated 3.8 percent lower

Peer and LED maker Cree Inc posted lower-than-expected quarterly results and forecast its fourth quarter below analysts' expectations, sending its shares down 10 percent in extended trade.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.55 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +2.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HOCHTIEF - HSBC has raised the stock to 'overweight' from 'neutral'.

