FRANKFURT, April 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Allianz said it had earned a good return on its investment
in The Hartford Financial Services Group, after selling
back to the company warrants it had bought as part of a
financial crisis rescue.
An Allianz spokeswoman declined to say how much of the $1.4
billion gain made since the 2008 purchase of the securities
would be booked in the current quarter.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Volkswagen plans to finally agree to building a factory in
China and other projects next Monday at a meeting with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, German
paper Handelsblatt reported, citing unidentified people from the
German chancellery and the economy ministry.
INFINEON
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Peer Intel Corp posted earnings confirming the PC
industry is alive - but not kicking - and said sales would
accelerate in the second half of the year with a powerful new PC
processor.
DOUGLAS
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
Bernard Arnault, chief executive of French luxury giant LVMH
, may be prepared to discuss a deal with Douglas as the
German perfume and makeup retailer's negotiations with private
equity firms falter, Bloomberg reported, citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
AURUBIS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Top producer Aurubis' copper product sales have fallen
between 5 to 15 percent in Europe in recent weeks versus last
year as cautious customers place smaller, shorter-term orders in
a market heavily hit by over capacity, the company said.
SGL CARBON
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
The German carbon specialist said it would issue a 240
million euro ($315.4 million) convertible bond with the option
to raise it by as much as 40 million euros. It added
first-quarter operating profit was flat at 36 million euros.
EADS
Indicated unchanged in Frankfurt
The company's profitability targets for 2015 are not
threatened by current problems at its A380 planes, Chief
Executive Louis Gallois told German business daily Handelsblatt
in an interview published on Wednesday.
AIXTRON
Indicated 3.8 percent lower
Peer and LED maker Cree Inc posted
lower-than-expected quarterly results and forecast its fourth
quarter below analysts' expectations, sending its shares down 10
percent in extended trade.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.55 pct, Nasdaq
+1.8 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +2.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HOCHTIEF - HSBC has raised the stock to
'overweight' from 'neutral'.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Harro ten Wolde and Christoph
Steitz)