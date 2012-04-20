FRANKFURT, April 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Bank on Thursday denied market talk of an impending capital hike. The Wall Street Journal cites people familiar with the matter as saying Deutsche is considering raising up to 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) through a share sale to bolster its capital reserves.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Lufthansa said it had completed the sale of British Midland (bmi) to International Airlines Group (IAG) and that the gross purchase price amounted to 172.5 million pounds, or around 207 million euros.

BILFINGER BERGER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Chief Executive Roland Koch told a conference in Frankfurt he wanted to better integrate different units of the company to ward off any breakup threat.

PROSIEBENSAT1

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company plans further takeovers, its chief financial officer tells the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. "We want to become less dependent on classical TV advertising and are looking around particularly for our 'Digital & Adjacent' business, but also for production," Axel Salzmann says.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei down 0.3 pct at Friday's close.

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS

MAN - 2.30 euros/shr dividend proposed

MERCK - 1.50 euros/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

VOLKSWAGEN - 3.06 euros per preference share and 3.00 euros per ordinary share.

RWE - 2 euros per share.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March producer prices +0.6 percent m/m, +3.3 percent y/y, versus consensus of +0.4 percent m/m and +3.1 percent y/y.

April Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 109.5, down from 109.8 in March. Current conditions seen at 117.0, down from 117.4 in the previous month.

