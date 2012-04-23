FRANKFURT, April 23 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen is shifting its expansion in China to the western region where Europe's largest car maker needs more production bases to strengthen its dominance in the world's biggest auto market.

Separately, a senior executive of VW's brand Audi said the premium carmaker's first-quarter sales pace of 10.8 percent is extending into April in China and globally.

BASF

CEO Kurt Bock said in an interview published in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Saturday that there was no reason to call the company's 2012 targets into question and said the group was keen on further acquisitions.

BMW

The carmaker expects sales growth in China to climb by a double-digit percent in 2012, a senior executive said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Rivals of Deutsche Post aim to compete with Europe's biggest mail company by setting up a nationwide distribution network, TNT Post Deutschland chief Mario Frusch told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The telecoms company is setting up a partnership with U.S. startup software company Lookout, Financial Times Deutschland and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

Separately, Die Welt reported that Hungary wants telecoms companies to collect a tax on phone calls on a minute-by-minute basis. Magyar Telekom would be hit the hardest because it has the highest market share in Hungary, it said.

E.ON

E.ON is mulling joint gas production with Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen and Batista told Financial Times Deutschland in an interview.

LUFTHANSA

Germany's largest airline will halt fleet expansion over the next three years as part of plans to improve annual profits by over 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion), according to a letter sent to employees.

Separately, the carrier said it could not rule out compulsory redundancies at its passenger airline unit.

SIEMENS

The group will report a second-quarter loss for its renewable energies division, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing company sources. The group will report results on Wednesday. For poll, see

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Sky will offer to sub-license rights to the Bundesliga to a range of players including Vodafone, O2 or Axel Springer, not just Deutsche Telekom, Euro am Sonntag reported.

Separately, trade union Verdi said around 200 Deutsche Telekom workers in Heilbronn would strike on Monday as they seek higher pay.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

The printing machines maker said late Friday it missed an aim of improving operating profit for its recently ended financial year due to provisions made in relation to the bankruptcy of Kodak.

TIPP24

The betting company said it would spin off its German lottery operations into a separate listed company in order to focus on expanding its international business.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at 0519 GMT.

EX-DIVIDEND

MAN - 2.30 euros/shr

MERCK - 1.50 euros/shr

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

April flash PMI due at 0728 GMT. Seen at 48.8, up from 48.4. Service PMI seen at 52.4, up from 52.1.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)