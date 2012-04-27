The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent
lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang
& Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 1 percent lower
Deutsche Boerse AG's first-quarter earnings before interest
and taxes fell 19 percent to 260 million euros ($344 million),
hit by a charge for the failed takeover of NYSE Euronext.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Barclays and Deutsche Bank on Thursday won a fierce bidding
war for a portfolio of toxic assets the US government acquired
in the 2008 bailout of insurance giant AIG.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The German automotive group reported a surprise increase in
first-quarter operating profit on Friday, in part thanks to
stronger-than-expected earnings at its financial services
business.
BASF
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The world's largest chemicals maker reported
better-than-expected first-quarter operating earnings, boosted
by its oil and gas division and on higher sales of liquid
chemicals.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Germany's biggest carrier is planning to launch a new
low-cost airline dubbed "Direct 4 You", which will include
Germanwings, Bild Zeitung reported.
FRESENIUS, RHOEN KLINIKUM
Fresenius indicated 0.7 percent lower
Rhoen Klinikum indicated 1.4 percent lower
Fresenius chief executive said Rhoen Klinikum's management
is unlikely to have any rival offers to consider, leaving it
little choice but to endorse Fresenius' bid with a more than 50
percent premium.
SOFTWARE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Germany's second-largest software company kept its 2012
sales outlook after reporting first-quarter operating profit of
54.8 million euros ($72.50 million), which was in-line with
expectations.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
The German automotive parts and defence group kept its 2012
outlook, although its first-quarter operating profit missed
expectations.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq
+0.7 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct at Friday's.
ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS
BAYER - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
BASF - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
CONTINENTAL - 1.50 eur/shr proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BEIERSDORF - 0.70 eur/shr
EnBW - 0.85 eur/shr
MUNICH Re - 6.25 eur/shr
GERRESHEIMER - 0.60 eur/shr
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer morale dipped slightly heading into May, the
GfK market research group said on Friday, as high petrol prices
dampened households' willingness to spend.
March import prices rose 0.7 pct m/m and by 3.1 percent y/y.
Economists had expected a 0.9 percent rise m/m and a 3.4 percent
increase y/y.
EURO ZONE
Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut its credit rating on Spain
to BBB-plus from A , a two-notch downgrade, citing its
expectation the government's budget deficit will deteriorate
even more than previously thought due to economic contraction.
Dutch political parties reached a deal on a 2013 budget on
Thursday, averting crisis and enabling a country that has
championed euro fiscal discipline to meet a European Union
deadline set for Monday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
