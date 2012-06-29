FRANKFURT, June 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 2.4 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to take emergency action
to bring down Italy's and Spain's spiralling borrowing costs and
to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks by the
end of this year, a first step towards a European banking union.
FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Fresenius indicated 0.9 percent higher
Rhoen-Klinikum indicated 1.1 percent higher
German group Fresenius looks likely to fail in its
3.1 billion euro ($3.9 billion) bid to take over hospital
operator Rhoen-Klinikum, sources close to the
transaction said on Thursday.
RWE
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
RWE has asked a German court to rule the country's EU carbon
dioxide allowence auctions between 2008 and 2012 illegal, a move
that could force the nation's carbon registry to hand German
firms around 200 million carbon allowances, a lawyer
representing RWE said Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 3 percent higher
Deutsche Bank co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen said Basel
III capital rules needed to be implemented with caution or risk
more disruptions to the economy such as Commerzbank's
shock withdrawal from shipping finance.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Peer Nike Inc missed quarterly profit estimates for
the first time in at least two years as higher spending and
increased costs of materials used in its shoes and T-shirts hurt
margins, while demand eased in international markets.
Separately, Adidas Chief Executive Herbert Hainer - when
asked whether the group could make an acquisition to fill the
sales gap between it and sector leader Nike - told German
business daily Handelsblatt: "Yes, we could do that
theoretically. But that is not my goal."
E.ON
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The EU's second-highest court is to rule on E.ON's and
Gazprom's challenge to a 553 million euro EU antitrust
fine for illegal market sharing.
DAIMLER
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
German luxury carmaker Daimler said on Friday its
Japanese truck unit Mitsubishi Fuso has reached a memorandum of
understanding (MoU) with Nissan Motor on the mutual
supply of light-duty trucks in Japan.
BMW
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
BMW and Toyota hold joint press conference in
Munich from 1030 GMT.
EADS
Indicated 1.8 percent higher in Frankfurt
German unlisted optical technology group Carl Zeiss AG
is in talks to sell its defence business to EADS's
Cassidian unit, Financial Times Deutschland reported,
citing industry sources.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.9 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.5 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German retail sales fell unexpectedly in May on a monthly
basis, dropping 0.3 percent in real terms, preliminary data
showed on Friday, dampening hopes that private consumption will
support growth in Europe's largest economy this year.
BERTELSMANN
Europe's largest media company is planning to double sales
in emerging countries - such as China, India and Brazil - in the
next years, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Chief
Executive Thomas Rabe as saying.
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
Luxembourg's central bank governor, Yves Mersch, who is
regarded as a hardliner on inflation, is to be appointed to the
European Central Bank's powerful Executive Board, two euro zone
sources said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8047 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)