FRANKFURT, June 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0645 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER, BMW, VOLKSWAGEN

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher

BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher

German auto makers are demanding that the European Commission apply the same CO2 emissions standards to the premium car segment that are used to calculate emissions for the mass market segment, the Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing a VDA car industry association document.

LINDE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Moody's said it has affirmed Linde's A3 ratings and Prime-2 (P-2) senior debt ratings with a stable outlook following its definitive agreement on buying Lincare Holdings Inc.

FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated 0.2 percent higher

Rhoen-Klinikum indicated 0.1 percent higher

Fresenius could get another chance to take over German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum, because interloper Asklepios - which scuppered the deal last week - is ready to talk.

K+S

K+S indicated 0.1 percent higher

K+S said EuroChem's acquisition of K+S Nitrogen has been completed.

CARS

VDIK and KBA are due to publish the figures of new car registrations for the month of June.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.07 pct, S&P 500 up 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.55 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei up 0.62 pct at 0517 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Jonathan Gould)