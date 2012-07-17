FRANKFURT, July 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
RWE
Indicated up 0.2 pct
The group is planning to cut at least another 2,000 jobs in Europe, the Rheinische Post reported, citing union sources.
DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated up 0.8 pct, Commerzbank up 0.8 pct
The profitability of retail banking in four of Europe's biggest countries will fall by about 40 percent due to a raft of new regulations if banks do not take measures to mitigate the impact, according to a new study.
Separately, paper FTD reported Commerzbank is considering further job cuts in its retail banking business.
AUTOS
Daimler indicated up 0.8 pct, VW up 0.2 pct, BMW up 0.5 pct
European auto sales for June declined to the slowest pace in eight months, according to ACEA, as the region's biggest market Germany and the United Kingdom posted small gains.
METRO
Indicated 1.1 pct higher
Department store Karstadt, which competes with Metro's Kaufhof, said it would cut 2,000 jobs as it spoke of challenging market conditions.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.4 pct, S&P 500 down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq down 0.4 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei up 0.7 pct at 0516 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
ZEW monthly poll of economic sentiment, due 0900 GMT. Seen at -20.0 for July compared with -16.9 in June.
RESEARCH ALERTS
SIEMENS - raised to 'Buy' from 'Hold' by Berenberg
