FRANKFURT, July 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Handelsblatt reported the bank is planning to cut 1,000 investment banking jobs, citing financial sources.
German financial markets watchdog Bafin has rejected the concept put forward by private equity investor RHJ International to acquire Deutsche Bank unit BHF.
Related news
ADVA OPTICAL
Indicated 3 pct higher
Reported record second-quarter sales of 85.9 million euros and said it expected sales of between 82 and 87 million euros for the third quarter.
Related news
DELTICOM
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
Said first-half sales were below expected at 193.3 million euros and cut its outlook for the year. It now expects 2012 sales growth of 5 percent. Its previous forecast was for 10 pct.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
Suedzucker
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.8 pct, S&P 500 up 0.7 pct, Nasdaq up 1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei up 0.9 pct at 0508 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Victoria Bryan)