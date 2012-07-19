FRANKFURT, July 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Handelsblatt reported the bank is planning to cut 1,000 investment banking jobs, citing financial sources.

German financial markets watchdog Bafin has rejected the concept put forward by private equity investor RHJ International to acquire Deutsche Bank unit BHF.

Related news

ADVA OPTICAL

Indicated 3 pct higher

Reported record second-quarter sales of 85.9 million euros and said it expected sales of between 82 and 87 million euros for the third quarter.

Related news

DELTICOM

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

Said first-half sales were below expected at 193.3 million euros and cut its outlook for the year. It now expects 2012 sales growth of 5 percent. Its previous forecast was for 10 pct.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Suedzucker

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.8 pct, S&P 500 up 0.7 pct, Nasdaq up 1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei up 0.9 pct at 0508 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Victoria Bryan)