FRANKFURT, July 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0648 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SAP

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The world's largest maker of business software kept its full-year outlook and said it continued to draw clients to its new cloud-based services in an uncertain economic environment, with all its regions posting revenue growth in the second quarter.

Related news

KONTRON

Indicated 6.4 percent lower

One of the world's leading manufacturers of embedded computer technolgy (ECT) is due to release its second-quarter results.

Related news

SOFTWARE

Indicated 4.1 percent higher

Germany's second-largest sofware maker said it continues to expect an EBIT margin of 23-24.5 percent for 2012 after posting total revenue growth of 32 percent in licensing sales in the second quarter and a net profit that fell 3 percent to 37.5 million euros.

Related news

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 3.8 percent lower

The manufacturer of semiconductor-based systems solutions said it expected third-quarter revenue to be between $170-$180 million after posting quarterly results and forecast the positive trend of gradual incremental improvement in its gross margin achieved in the first half will continue through 2012.

Related news

CELESIO

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Medical equipment supplier Owens & Minor Inc said it is planning to enter the European healthcare market through a $158 million buyout of the third-party logistics operations of German-based pharmaceutical distributor Celesio.

Related news

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German biotechnology company is due to release its second-quarter results after the close of U.S. markets.

Related news

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Germany's finance ministry said on Monday a decision by Moody's to change the Aaa-ratings outlook on Europe's largest economy to negative did not take away from Germany's role as an anchor of stability in the euro zone.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.79 pct, S&P 500 -0.89 pct, Nasdaq -1.20 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei closed -0.24 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI and Services Flash PMI for July due at 0728 GMT. Manufacturing seen at 45.3, up from 45.0 a month earlier, Services seen at 50.0, up from 49.9.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach and Christiaan Hetzner)