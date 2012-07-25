FRANKFURT, July 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Germany's largest drugmaker is in concrete talks to sell its blood glucose meters business, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing industry and financial sources.
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars stuck to its forecast for roughly flat underlying profits this year, when it posted on Wednesday a decline in second-quarter results that exceeded already downbeat market expectations.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
Germany's largest bank became the latest global investment bank to post weak second quarter pretax profit, as the flagging euro and lower trading activity hit earnings.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Everything Everywhere, a joint venture of Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom, reported its core operating profit fell 1.3 percent in the second quarter.
FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Fresenius indicated 0.4 percent lower
Rhoen-Klinikum indicated unchanged
The healthcare group will take its time before deciding on whether to attempt a second bid for hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
RWE
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The German utility has postponed an investment decision to go forward with a 3 billion euro ($3.63 billion)offshore wind project to early next year, Handelsblatt reported. The company originally planned to get the project running in the second half of this year.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Supervisory board chairman Gerhard Cromme is considering not making a bid for re-election, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing supervisory board sources.
HHLA
Indicated 4.3 percent lower
The port logistics company cut its outlook for 2012 operating profit to 170-190 million euros from at least 200 million as a looming economic slowdown and new schedules of shipping companies weigh on container throughput.
KRONES
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The bottling machine maker kept its outlook for a substantial increase in 2012 earnings, saying gains in the second half of the year would offset a 7.5 percent decline in first-half pretax profit.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The aircraft engine maker lifted its forecast for 2012, benefiting from an increased stake in the V2500 engine programme for Airbus A320 jets and dollar exchange rates, as it reported slightly better than expected second-quarter results.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 2.0 percent lower
The world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, lowered its outlook blaming consolidation in the solar industry and a slowdown in demand in the semiconductor sector, two of the group's main business areas.
QIAGEN
Indicated 4.3 percent higher
The genetic testing specialist said it was reviewing its debt structure and may take advantage of low interest rates as it increased its 2012 guidance after a strong first-half performance and said it would buy back shares worth up to $100 million.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
METRO - HSBC cuts it price target on the stock to 21 euros from 28 euros, with an "underweight" rating.
SAP - UBS raises its price target on the stock to 56 euros from 51 euros, with a "buy" rating.
CONTINENTAL AG - Societe Generale cuts its price target to 75 euros from 78 euros, with a "hold" rating.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
July Ifo business climate due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 104.7, down from 105.3 in June. Current conditions seen at 113.0, down from 113.9 in the previous month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Harro ten Wolde)