FRANKFURT, July 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The world's largest chemicals maker by sales stuck to its
outlook of higher operating earnings this year, shored up by its
oil and gas division, which would more than offset a decline at
its core chemicals businesses.
SIEMENS
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Siemens posted a 23 percent drop in quarterly new orders,
steeper than expected, as customers wary of Europe's debt crisis
increasingly refrained from making investments.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
Q2 results due. The carmaker is expected to report its
second-quarter operating profit edged up by almost 1 percent to
3.20 billion euros ($3.88 billion) thanks to its premium brand
Audi. Poll:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Q2 results due after market close. The exchange operator is
expected to report its second-quarter earnings before interest
and taxes (EBIT) rose 1.8 percent to 282 million euros. Poll:
MAN SE
Indicated 3.6 percent lower
The truck maker lowered its targeted profit margin this year
as Europe's deepening debt crisis and the slowing world economy
erode demand for commercial vehicles.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
France Telecom is keen to get back on the
acquisition trail in Europe but has ruled out a merger with
German rival Deutsche Telekom , its chief executive said in an
interview published in the Financial Times website on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The bank is having an unusually frank discussion with
investors about critical strategy issues, an indication of the
pressure on banks to regain favour with disgruntled
shareholders.
CELESIO
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
United Drug is to acquire global contract sales
outsourcing company Pharmexx from Celesio.
GILDEMEISTER
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
The cutting machine tools maker confirmed its 2012 outlook
but warned of increasing uncertainty after its second-quarter
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose about 20 percent,
broadly in line with estimates.
PUMA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The German sportswear maker said it would cut the number of
products it offers and end expensive sponsorship deals as it
struggles to offset a slump in its sales in Europe and catch up
to rivals in the United States and China.
VOSSLOH
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The rail infrastructure equipment provider reported
second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 20.8
million euros, slightly lower than the 20.7 million euros
average forecast in a Reuters poll.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 3.6 percent higher
The ATM maker confirmed its 2012 outlook for operating
profit coming to about 100 million euros, after an expected
decline in results for the first nine months of the year.
AIXTRON
Indicated 4.9 percent lower
The German chip-equipment maker said on Thursday weak
macro-economic circumstances may affect its target to realise an
operating profit for this year.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.03 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer sentiment unexpectedly rose heading into
August as consumers became more willing to spend their cash, the
GfK market research group said on Thursday.
Separately, June import prices -1.5 pct m/m, +1.3 pct y/y.
Reuters poll was for -0.8 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Maria Sheahan and Christoph
Steitz)