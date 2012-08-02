FRANKFURT Aug 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will unveil a
two-pronged approach on Thursday to battle the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper
reports in its Thursday editions.
Separately, the ECB's Governing Council is widely expected
to keep interest rates steady on Thursday but markets will be
watching to see what policy measures might be revealed after ECB
President Mario Draghi vowed last week that "the ECB is ready to
do whatever it takes to preserve the euro."
Poll:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower
VW indicated 0.1 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower
BMW Group's U.S. vehicle sales rose 4 percent in July,
Mercedes-Benz sold 19,311 cars, and V olkswagen sales were up
27.3 percent.
ADIDAS
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The German sports apparel maker said earnings would come in
at the top end of a previously predicted range for 2012 as it
rides high on its sponsorship of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament
and the London Olympics.
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The maker of Nivea skin care products increased its outlook
for 2012 profits as emerging markets made up for a 4 percent
fall in sales at its main consumer products division in western
Europe.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The German flagship carrier posted operating profit that
beat consensus, helped among others by a curb on capacity growth
and restructuring of its troubled Austrian Airlines carrier.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The mail carrier reported quarterly underlying earnings that
exceeded estimates and raised its 2012 outlook for operating
profit, citing continued demand for logistics services in Asia.
BAYWA
Indicated unchanged
Q2 results due. The agriculture, building material and
energy conglomerate is expected to report its quarterly EBIT
fell 6.7 percent to 77.4 million euros ($95.2 million). Poll:
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Q2 results due. The auto parts and tyre maker is expected to
report its quarterly adjusted EBIT rose 15.7 percent to 868
million euros. Poll:
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The lubricant maker kepts its outlook for higher sales and
EBIT in 2012 after reporting second-quarter results. Poll:
PROSIEBENSAT1
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German commercial broadcaster stuck to its outlook as it
expects growth to continue driven by its Northern-European
markets, which helped second quarter results beat market
expectations.
Separately, Financial Times Deutschland reported the company
is spending a three-digit million euro sum on rights to
Hollywood films such as Indiana Jones and Beverly Hills Cop and
securing rights to future productions such as Top Gun 2.
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated 2.3 percent lower
The medical safety technology company reported
second-quarter EBIT of 47 million euros, lower than the 50.8
million average forecast in a Reuters poll.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German biotech firm reported second-quarter revenues of
16.9 million euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct at Thursday's close.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Maria Sheahan and Christoph
Steitz)