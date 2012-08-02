FRANKFURT Aug 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will unveil a two-pronged approach on Thursday to battle the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reports in its Thursday editions.

Separately, the ECB's Governing Council is widely expected to keep interest rates steady on Thursday but markets will be watching to see what policy measures might be revealed after ECB President Mario Draghi vowed last week that "the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro." Poll:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower

VW indicated 0.1 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower

BMW Group's U.S. vehicle sales rose 4 percent in July, Mercedes-Benz sold 19,311 cars, and V olkswagen sales were up 27.3 percent.

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The German sports apparel maker said earnings would come in at the top end of a previously predicted range for 2012 as it rides high on its sponsorship of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament and the London Olympics.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The maker of Nivea skin care products increased its outlook for 2012 profits as emerging markets made up for a 4 percent fall in sales at its main consumer products division in western Europe.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The German flagship carrier posted operating profit that beat consensus, helped among others by a curb on capacity growth and restructuring of its troubled Austrian Airlines carrier.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The mail carrier reported quarterly underlying earnings that exceeded estimates and raised its 2012 outlook for operating profit, citing continued demand for logistics services in Asia.

BAYWA

Indicated unchanged

Q2 results due. The agriculture, building material and energy conglomerate is expected to report its quarterly EBIT fell 6.7 percent to 77.4 million euros ($95.2 million). Poll:

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Q2 results due. The auto parts and tyre maker is expected to report its quarterly adjusted EBIT rose 15.7 percent to 868 million euros. Poll:

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The lubricant maker kepts its outlook for higher sales and EBIT in 2012 after reporting second-quarter results. Poll:

PROSIEBENSAT1

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German commercial broadcaster stuck to its outlook as it expects growth to continue driven by its Northern-European markets, which helped second quarter results beat market expectations.

Separately, Financial Times Deutschland reported the company is spending a three-digit million euro sum on rights to Hollywood films such as Indiana Jones and Beverly Hills Cop and securing rights to future productions such as Top Gun 2.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 2.3 percent lower

The medical safety technology company reported second-quarter EBIT of 47 million euros, lower than the 50.8 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German biotech firm reported second-quarter revenues of 16.9 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Thursday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

