FRANKFURT Aug 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The reinsurer's Ergo unit is looking to reduce in the long term the percentage of its investments held in sovereign bonds and "Pfandbrief" covered bonds of currently about 80 percent, Ergo head Torsten Oletzky told daily Berliner Zeitung, citing low returns.

More money could flow into infrastructure projects such as wind and solar energy, he added.

Related news

SAP

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The world's biggest maker of business software failed to reach its internal profit target in the first half and told staff to rein in costs to meet the full-year goal, magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday.

Related news

BAYER

Indicated unchanged

The drugmaker's finance chief raised the prospect of a dividend increase next year, following a higher profit outlook issued last month.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The head of the engineering group's financial services arm

told weekly Euro am Sonntag that creating a business for private clients could be imaginable but that there were no such plans at the moment.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Volkswagen will need to address some regional gaps as it seeks to become the world's largest carmaker, head of personnel Horst Neumann told German daily Handelsblatt, citing weakness in vans and light trucks in emerging markets.

Separately, German prosecutors will soon decide whether to bring criminal charges of market manipulation against the former top management of German sportscar maker Porsche AG, now part of VW, magazine Der Spiegel reported.

Related news

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated unchanged

Air Berlin indicated 0.5 percent lower

The opening of Berlin's new airport may be delayed until summer 2013, instead of March 2013, due to continuing problems with its fire safety system, the Berliner Zeitung and Financial Times Deutschland newspapers reported, citing sources close to the airport's owners.

The airport was originally set to open in June, 2012.

Separately, the management of Deutsche Lufthansa has told staff in an internal letter that the German flagship carrier needs to do more to boost its cash flow, and pledged massive investments to offer more perks to passengers.

Related news

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The airport operator's CEO Stefan Schulte told weekly Euro am Sonntag that cargo volume at its Frankfurt hub was down 10 percent, partly because of the night flight ban and also because of the macroeconomic development.

Related news

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The telecommunications company took 46.3 million euro write-down on its investment in Sedo Holding.

Related news

WILEX

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The biotech company aims to generate 25 million euros ($30.9 million) in a capital increase as it issues up to 6.76 million new shares for 3.70 euros apiece, it said on Saturday. A rights offering will be included, whereby 11 existing shares can subscribe for three new shares.

Related news

RETAIL

Karstadt, the department store chain owned by investor Nicolas Berggruen, has no plans to sell its premium outlets, which include KaDeWe in Berlin and Oberpollinger in Munich, a spokesman for Berggruen said, rejecting a report in Der Spiegel.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.7 pct, S&P 500 +1.9 pct, Nasdaq +2 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +2.00 pct at Monday's close.

SCHOELLER BLECKMANN

The oilfield equipment maker is eyeing a return on capital employed of about 30 percent this year, its CEO told Boersen-Zeitung.

Related news

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8104 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Ludwig Burger, Christoph Steitz and Jonathan Gould)