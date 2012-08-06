FRANKFURT Aug 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The reinsurer's Ergo unit is looking to reduce in the long
term the percentage of its investments held in sovereign bonds
and "Pfandbrief" covered bonds of currently about 80 percent,
Ergo head Torsten Oletzky told daily Berliner Zeitung, citing
low returns.
More money could flow into infrastructure projects such as
wind and solar energy, he added.
SAP
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The world's biggest maker of business software failed to
reach its internal profit target in the first half and told
staff to rein in costs to meet the full-year goal, magazine
WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday.
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
The drugmaker's finance chief raised the prospect of a
dividend increase next year, following a higher profit outlook
issued last month.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The head of the engineering group's financial services arm
told weekly Euro am Sonntag that creating a business for
private clients could be imaginable but that there were no such
plans at the moment.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Volkswagen will need to address some regional gaps as it
seeks to become the world's largest carmaker, head of personnel
Horst Neumann told German daily Handelsblatt, citing weakness in
vans and light trucks in emerging markets.
Separately, German prosecutors will soon decide whether to
bring criminal charges of market manipulation against the former
top management of German sportscar maker Porsche AG, now part of
VW, magazine Der Spiegel reported.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated unchanged
Air Berlin indicated 0.5 percent lower
The opening of Berlin's new airport may be delayed until
summer 2013, instead of March 2013, due to continuing problems
with its fire safety system, the Berliner Zeitung and Financial
Times Deutschland newspapers reported, citing sources close to
the airport's owners.
The airport was originally set to open in June, 2012.
Separately, the management of Deutsche Lufthansa has told
staff in an internal letter that the German flagship carrier
needs to do more to boost its cash flow, and pledged massive
investments to offer more perks to passengers.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The airport operator's CEO Stefan Schulte told weekly Euro
am Sonntag that cargo volume at its Frankfurt hub was down 10
percent, partly because of the night flight ban and also because
of the macroeconomic development.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The telecommunications company took 46.3 million euro
write-down on its investment in Sedo Holding.
WILEX
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The biotech company aims to generate 25 million euros ($30.9
million) in a capital increase as it issues up to 6.76 million
new shares for 3.70 euros apiece, it said on Saturday. A rights
offering will be included, whereby 11 existing shares can
subscribe for three new shares.
RETAIL
Karstadt, the department store chain owned by investor
Nicolas Berggruen, has no plans to sell its premium outlets,
which include KaDeWe in Berlin and Oberpollinger in Munich, a
spokesman for Berggruen said, rejecting a report in Der Spiegel.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.7 pct, S&P 500 +1.9 pct, Nasdaq
+2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +2.00 pct at Monday's close.
SCHOELLER BLECKMANN
The oilfield equipment maker is eyeing a return on capital
employed of about 30 percent this year, its CEO told
Boersen-Zeitung.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.8104 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Ludwig Burger, Christoph Steitz
and Jonathan Gould)