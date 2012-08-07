FRANKFURT Aug 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Q2 results due. The reinsurer posted forecast-beating net profit after minorities of 808 million euros ($1.00 billion) in the second quarter that was bolstered by rising premiums and improved underwriting performance, allowing the world's biggest reinsurer to raise its full-year target.

Related news

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The builder's Australian business, Leighton Holdings , reported a return to the black in the first half of the year, recovering from a big loss a year earlier, and expects to achieve its full-year profit outlook.

Related news

KUKA

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The maker of industrial robots raised its 2012 outlook after second-quarter earnings beat consensus thanks to demand from industrial customers and car makers.

Related news

LANXESS

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The rubber chemicals specialist posted better-than-expected underlying core earnings in the second quarter on currency effects and as it passed higher feedstock prices along to customers.

Related news

LEONI

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The automotive supplier posted full Q2 results showing its second-quarter net profit shrank by almost a quarter to 34.3 million euros. It cut its 2012 outlook two weeks ago after costs to integrate Daekyeung weighed on second-quarter results.

Related news

RATIONAL

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The kitchen equipment maker kept its 2012 outlook for 10 percent growth in both sales and earnings.

Related news

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

The vacuum pump maker affirmed its full-year outlook after its operating profit fell less than expected, to 16.0 million euros. Its sales dropped by 22 percent to 110.3 million euros.

Related news

SUESS MICROTEC

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The chip company posted a drop in quarterly operating profit to 1.6 million euros from 8.1 million a year earlier. The company already cut its profit outlook last week due to a 2.5 million euro burden from the acquisition of Tamarack Scientific.

Related news

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said passenger numbers fell 5.9 percent in July, with demand falling faster than it could cut capacity.

Related news

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The real estate investment trust affirmed its 2012 outlook after its quarterly earnings came in slightly above consensus. Funds from operations (FFO), a REIT performance measure, rose by just over a quarter in the first six months of the year.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen -1.0 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Maria Sheahan and Harro ten Wolde)