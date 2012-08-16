FRANKFURT Aug 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated unchanged

Germany's biggest lender is among a handful of banks recently subpoenaed in a joint New York-Connecticut investigation of possible manipulation of the Libor benchmark international lending rates, according to a person familiar with the probe.

BMW

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company recently reported it sold 21,297 of its flagship-brand cars in the U.S. in July, but those numbers are not as straightforward as they appear as hundreds of BMWs counted as sold in July remain in showroom inventories and are still advertised for sale as new cars, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing dealers.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The steelmaker is looking for an insurance against attacks against its IT-infrastructure, such as viruses, that would cover damages up to 50 million euros ($61.4 million), German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing unidentified people in the industry.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The cement maker expects to cut its debt to "as close as possible" to 7 billion euros by the end of the year, Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

GAGFAH

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The real estate company said its funds from operations (FFO) per share edged up to 0.13 euros from 0.12 euros and said it expects first results on refinancing in the fourth quarter of 2012.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.9 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN BANKS

Three German banking association have sent a letter to rating agency S&P, saying the "intransparent increase of fees by S&P are no longer acceptable from our members' point of view", Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing the letter.

GM

General Motors' German unit Opel is in talks with worker representatives to shorten working hours at its main plant in Ruesselsheim near Frankfurt, German daily Allgemeine Zeitung Mainz reported on Thursday, citing a company spokesman.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

K+S - Barclays starts the stock with an "overweight" rating and a price target of 48 euros

BRENNTAG - Berenberg cuts its recommendation on the stock to "hold" from "buy" and raises its price target to 99 euros from 86 euros.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8142 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh, Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)