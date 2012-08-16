FRANKFURT Aug 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated unchanged
Germany's biggest lender is among a handful of banks
recently subpoenaed in a joint New York-Connecticut
investigation of possible manipulation of the Libor benchmark
international lending rates, according to a person familiar with
the probe.
Related news
BMW
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The company recently reported it sold 21,297 of its
flagship-brand cars in the U.S. in July, but those numbers are
not as straightforward as they appear as hundreds of BMWs
counted as sold in July remain in showroom inventories and are
still advertised for sale as new cars, The Wall Street Journal
reported, citing dealers.
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The steelmaker is looking for an insurance against attacks
against its IT-infrastructure, such as viruses, that would cover
damages up to 50 million euros ($61.4 million), German paper
Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing unidentified people
in the industry.
Related news
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The cement maker expects to cut its debt to "as close as
possible" to 7 billion euros by the end of the year, Chief
Executive Bernd Scheifele said, according to Sueddeutsche
Zeitung.
Related news
GAGFAH
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The real estate company said its funds from operations (FFO)
per share edged up to 0.13 euros from 0.12 euros and said it
expects first results on refinancing in the fourth quarter of
2012.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.9 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN BANKS
Three German banking association have sent a letter to
rating agency S&P, saying the "intransparent increase of fees by
S&P are no longer acceptable from our members' point of view",
Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing the letter.
Related news
GM
General Motors' German unit Opel is in talks with worker
representatives to shorten working hours at its main plant in
Ruesselsheim near Frankfurt, German daily Allgemeine Zeitung
Mainz reported on Thursday, citing a company spokesman.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
K+S - Barclays starts the stock with an
"overweight" rating and a price target of 48 euros
BRENNTAG - Berenberg cuts its recommendation on
the stock to "hold" from "buy" and raises its price target to 99
euros from 86 euros.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8142 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh, Maria Sheahan and Christoph
Steitz)