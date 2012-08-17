FRANKFURT, August 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.

EUROZONE

The European Commission wants to hand over supervision over all important banks in the euro zone to the European Central Bank, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing commission sources.

Separately, German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for ECB President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy on Thursday and pressed her European partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal policies, saying time was running short.

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

LUFTHANSA

AIR BERLIN

A decision on whether the opening of Berlin's new airport needs to be delayed for a third time was postponed until next month, authorities said on Thursday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct at Friday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST - UBS has cut the stock to 'neutral' from 'buy'.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July producer prices remained unchanged month-on-month and rose 0.9 percent year-on-year. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise m/m, and a 1.3 percent rise y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Harro ten Wolde)