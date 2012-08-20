FRANKFURT Aug 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

U.S. prosecutors are investigating Deutsche Bank and several other global banks over business linked to Iran, Sudan and other nations currently under international sanctions, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen labour representatives would not back any further acquisitions by the carmaker, especially of Malaysian firm Proton, the works council chief told a German newspaper.

RWE

It will take RWE until 2015 to get its old strength back after Germany's exit from nuclear power, the chief executive of the utility told Handelsblatt.

SAP

The software company is considering further acquisitions after having bought U.S.-based Ariba for $4.3 billion in May, its co-chief executive told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

BAYER

Warner Chilcott Plc said the German drugmaker filed a complaint, alleging that Warner's oral contraceptive drug Lo Loestrin FE infringes a Bayer patent. Bayer confirmed the lawsuit on Saturday but declined to comment further.

METRO

The retailer is trying to convince investors of its value as it fights to stay in the German index of 30 leading companies, its chief financial officer told a German paper.

DAIMLER

Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche has told employees to pay more attention to their costs to help compensate worsening economic conditions, Automobilwoche reported, citing an internal letter to employees.

THYSSENKRUPP

Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger remains confident the European Commission will clear the company's planned sale of stainless steel unit Inoxum to Finland's Outokumpu by the end of this year, he said in an interview with Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper published on Saturday.

LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT

The airline and airport operator are suing German trade union GdF over a series of strikes by airfield workers at Frankfurt airport in February, the companies said on Sunday.

