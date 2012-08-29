FRANKFURT Aug 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0626 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
E.ON
Indicated unchanged
Chile's top court rejected a planned $5 billion Central
Castilla thermoelectric power plant, planned by MPX Energia SA
and Germany's E.ON, citing environmental reasons.
E.On declined to comment.
Separately, Germany's Environment Minister said the country
may have to slow down its planned shift from nuclear to green
energy.
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Fuel efficiency of U.S. cars and light trucks will nearly
double by 2025 under a standard finalized by the Obama
Administration on Tuesday. Obama proposed the standard last
July, with the support of Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co
, Chrysler, BMW, Honda Motor Co Ltd.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
German trade union UFO said it would not hold any strikes at
Lufthansa on Wednesday Aug. 29 and if any industrial action
would be staged on Thursday Aug. 30, it would make an
announcement the night before.
EADS
Indicated unchanged in Frankfurt
Airbus won a $7 billion order on Tuesday from Philippine
Airlines, beating Boeing to a deal marked by
diplomatic lobbying as the European planemaker appeared close
to another major Asian deal in China.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German reinsurer plans to float "cat bonds" -
catastrophe bonds - worth 75 million euros ($94 million) in
September and will have a maturity of three and half years,
daily Boersen-Zeitung said on Wednesday, citing no sources.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Preliminary German inflation data for August due at 1200
GMT. CPI seen +0.2 pct m/m, +1.8 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.1 pct
m/m, +2.0 pct y/y.
