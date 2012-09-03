FRANKFURT, Sept 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open down 0.3 percent on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Fresenius indicated up 1.1 pct, Rhoen down 16.4 percent
Healthcare conglomerate Fresenius has dropped plans to renew
its 3.1 billion euro offer for hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum
, Rhoen said on Monday.
BAYER
Indicated down 0.3 pct
Leaving the euro zone could help Greece to recover
economically and prevent the region's debt crisis from
spreading, the head of the German drugmaker was quoted as saying
in a newspaper interview on Saturday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated down 0.1 percent
Cabin crews of the German airline will strike again on
Tuesday and extend work stoppages, after a labour action on
Friday over pay and cost-cutting measures brought Frankfurt
airport, Germany's busiest, to a standstill.
The airline said on Saturday the strike had cost the company
millions.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated down 0.6 percent
Deutsche Bank's BHF unit has generated a pretax profit of
31.2 million euros in the first half boosted by the sale of the
BHF building in Frankfurt, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche
reported, without saying where it obtained the information.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated down 0.6 percent
Europe's largest car maker denied a German magazine report
it was bracing for a slump in the economy and had told suppliers
it was considering cutting production by 10 percent in the
European autumn.
EADS
Indicated down 1.1 percent
The group's Airbus unit said on Friday that it was delaying
by at least three months the first delivery of Europe's flagship
military transporter plane next year, blaming engine problems.
SIEMENS
Indicated down 0.5 percent
Union IG Metall has accused management of hindering the USW
union in the U.S. and offered its support to the union there,
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Monday.
RATIONAL
Indicated unchanged
Rational plans to build a factory in the Americas or in Asia
as part of its strategy to expand without takeovers, Chief
Executive Guenter Blaschke said, according to German paper
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
BERTELSMANN
The Mohn family which controls Bertelsmann, Europe's largest
media group, has decided against taking the company public,
German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing an unnamed source
familiar with the family's thinking. A spokesman for Bertelsmann
declined to comment.
SCHLECKER
Creditors of German drugstore chain Schlecker, which filed
for insolvency in January, will have to write off most of their
claims against the company, its insolvency administrators said,
according to German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.7 pct, S&P 500 up 0.5 pct,
Nasdaq up 0.6 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei closed down 0.6 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Markit/BME manufacturing PMI for August due at 0753
GMT. Seen unchanged at 45.1.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Victoria Bryan)