FRANKFURT, Sept 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa said about 190 flights to and from Frankfurt airport would be cancelled on Tuesday because of strikes in a fight over pay and working conditions.

The airline said only a handful of long-distance flights would be impacted, adding around half of short and medium-distance flights were cancelled.

Cabin crew representatives said they would go on strike on Tuesday for 8 hours in Frankfurt and Berlin and for 11 hours in Munich.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany's biggest lender will submit the sale of its BHF unit to RHJ International this month with the markets supervisor Bafin, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

SAP

U.S. business software maker Oracle has launched an appeal on a five-year long court case that could see SAP pay millions more in damages over copyright infringement.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker will unveil a new version of the Golf, its perennial best seller in Berlin against the backdrop of a slumping European market, slowing economic growth in China and fierce competition in the compact-car segment.

TALANX

Germany's third largest insurer aims to issue newly created shares to investors as part of an initial public offering of stock on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the autumn of this year.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

EURO ZONE

Moody's Investors Service has changed its outlook on the Aaa rating of the European Union to negative, warning it might downgrade the bloc if it decides to cut the ratings on the EU's four biggest budget backers: Germany, France, UK and Netherlands.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Harro ten Wolde)