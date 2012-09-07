FRANKFURT, Sept 7 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The bank is planning to cut more jobs than previously
planned as part of a strategy review to be unveiled next week,
Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources.
Related news
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
The German government is shrinking its holding in Deutsche
Post to a quarter by selling a 5 percent stake in the former
mail monopoly for about 950 million euros ($1.2
billion).
Related news
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The airline and cabin representatives said they had been in
contact in a row over pay and conditions as crew from the UFO
union started a 24 hour strike across Germany on Friday.
Lufthansa said it hopes to carry out around half of the 1,800
flights it usually operates per day.
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
ThyssenKrupp's Steel Americas division will make a loss of 1
billion euros this year, FTD reported, citing company insiders,
although this will not affect the steelmaker's forecast for
overall profit of adjusted EBIT in the mid hundreds of millions
range.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The carmaker has cut its expectations for full-year sales by
300,000 vehicles, spooked by the stubbornly weak European
economy, German daily Handelsblatt reported.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 1.9 pct, S&P 500 up 2 pct, Nasdaq
up 2.2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei up 2.2 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German exports unexpectedly edged up in July but imports
rose even more, narrowing the trade surplus slightly, data
showed on Monday, in a sign Europe's largest economy remains
relatively resilient to the euro zone crisis.
German July industrial output at 1000 GMT. Seen unchanged
compared to an 0.9 percent drop in June.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Victoria Bryan)