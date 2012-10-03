FRANKFURT Oct 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom is in talks to merge its T-Mobile USA unit with smaller rival MetroPCS, in a move that could pave the way for the German company to eventually exit the U.S. wireless market.

BMW VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER

BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent lower

BMW reported a 3.5 percent rise in U.S. September sales.

Volkswagen said U.S. September sales rose 34.4 percent, wile its premium unit Audi said it set an all-time U.S. September sales record with 26.5 percent increase.

Mercedes-Benz U.S. reported a 7 percent rise in September sales.

Separately, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told newspaper Bild that he wasn't expecting a growth impulse in Europe, and that to maintain sales at current levels would be very pleasing.

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it had closed an investigation into a deal between German drugmaker Bayer AG and a division of Teva Pharmaceuticals to end patent litigation over the popular Yasmin birth control pill, given it had found "no wrongdoing".

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit's German Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), is expected to come in at 50.6 in September, according to the average in a Reuters poll, unchanged from August, when it is released at 0753 GMT.

