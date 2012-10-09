FRANKFURT Oct 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Europe's largest carmaker said group sales increased 10.6 percent during the first nine months to 6.80 million vehicles.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.3 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated unchanged

Germany's markets regulator signalled support for the proposals of an EU advisory group led by Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen, which called last week for banks' deposit-taking business to be legally separated from higher-risk activities.

Separately, German financial watchdog Bafin's chief Elke Koenig said on German television she believed that centralised European banking supervision could be up and running by January 2014, instead of the planned date of Jan. 1, 2013.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The exchange operator said it bought back corporate bonds totalling 309 million euros ($400.7 million), financed to a large extent through the issue of a corporate bond concluded on Oct. 5.

DOUGLAS HOLDING

Indicated unchanged

Sales of the retailer edged up by 1.7 percent as demand for jewellery offset shrinking revenue from books and clothing.

EADS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower in Frankfurt

Britain is prepared to explore the possibility of France and Germany both having equal, single-digit stakes in any merger between defence firms EADS and BAE Systems, UK Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Monday.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The sugar producer's unit CropEnergies affirmed its outlook after posting a second-quarter net profit that rose to 15.1 million euros from 8.8 million a year earlier.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

METRO - Barclays cuts the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight" and lowers its target price to 23 euros from 32 euros. Separately, DZ Bank lowered the fair value on the stock to 23 euros from 25.60 euros and kept its "hold" rating.

TALANX

The German insurer said Deutsche Bank fully exercised the greenshoe option of about 2.7 million shares, translating to another 50 million euros from the overallotment. This brought the total size of the IPO to 817 million euros when including the 300 million subordinated bond held by Meiji Yasuda and converted into Talanx shares at the IPO price.

EURO ZONE

International lenders are considering giving Greece two more years to reach its budget deficit reduction targets, and the extra time could be financed without more money from the euro zone, Greek Finance Minster Yannis Stournaras said.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner and Maria Sheahan)