FRANKFURT Oct 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Europe's largest carmaker said group sales increased 10.6
percent during the first nine months to 6.80 million vehicles.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.3 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated unchanged
Germany's markets regulator signalled support for the
proposals of an EU advisory group led by Bank of Finland
Governor Erkki Liikanen, which called last week for banks'
deposit-taking business to be legally separated from higher-risk
activities.
Separately, German financial watchdog Bafin's chief Elke
Koenig said on German television she believed that centralised
European banking supervision could be up and running by January
2014, instead of the planned date of Jan. 1, 2013.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The exchange operator said it bought back corporate bonds
totalling 309 million euros ($400.7 million), financed to a
large extent through the issue of a corporate bond concluded on
Oct. 5.
Related news
DOUGLAS HOLDING
Indicated unchanged
Sales of the retailer edged up by 1.7 percent as demand for
jewellery offset shrinking revenue from books and clothing.
Related news
EADS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower in Frankfurt
Britain is prepared to explore the possibility of France and
Germany both having equal, single-digit stakes in any merger
between defence firms EADS and BAE Systems, UK
Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Monday.
Related news
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The sugar producer's unit CropEnergies affirmed
its outlook after posting a second-quarter net profit that rose
to 15.1 million euros from 8.8 million a year earlier.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.8 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
METRO - Barclays cuts the stock to "equal weight"
from "overweight" and lowers its target price to 23 euros from
32 euros. Separately, DZ Bank lowered the fair value on the
stock to 23 euros from 25.60 euros and kept its "hold" rating.
TALANX
The German insurer said Deutsche Bank fully
exercised the greenshoe option of about 2.7 million shares,
translating to another 50 million euros from the overallotment.
This brought the total size of the IPO to 817 million euros when
including the 300 million subordinated bond held by Meiji Yasuda
and converted into Talanx shares at the IPO price.
Related news
EURO ZONE
International lenders are considering giving Greece two more
years to reach its budget deficit reduction targets, and the
extra time could be financed without more money from the euro
zone, Greek Finance Minster Yannis Stournaras said.
Related news
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner and Maria Sheahan)