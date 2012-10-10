FRANKFURT Oct 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
EADS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher in Frankfurt
EADS and BAE Systems are making one last effort ahead of a 1600 GMT deadline to breathe life into a troubled $45 billion aerospace merger, as doubts grow over German backing for the deal.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
A German judge has renewed a push for Deutsche Bank and the family of late media mogul Leo Kirch to reach a settlement, the latest effort to settle one of Germany's longest-running corporate disputes.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
September traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The steelmaker has received bids from at least five parties for its steel mills in Brazil and the U.S., with POSCO , ArcelorMittal, JFE Steel Corp and Vale expected to be in the running after the first round, Die Welt reported.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The broadcaster holds its Capital Markets Day in Munich.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -1 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -2 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German September wholesale price index up 1.3 pct m/m and 4.2 pct y/y vs expectations for +0.5 pct m/m, +3.3 pct y/y.
