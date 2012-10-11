FRANKFURT Oct 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0632 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Germany's Siemens may outline job cuts and office closures on Thursday to stop profits sliding as customers put off ordering engineering equipment because of Europe's economic crisis.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The shares of wireless service provider MetroPCS closed down 4 about percent on Wednesday after a source said Sprint Nextel Corp is still weighing whether to make a counter bid for the company.

MetroPCS agreed last week to merge with Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile USA.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

The company will present its new low-cost airline plans on Thursday and will hold a press conference with Chief Executive Christoph Franz.

EADS

Indicated 1.4 percent higher in Frankfurt

Chief Executive Tom Enders said in a letter to employees that the aerospace group wished to review its strategy and defence activities in particular after the end of its merger talks with BAE Systems.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company said passenger traffic at Frankfurt airport rose 1.0 percent in September.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The United States on Wednesday set steep final duties on billions of dollars of solar energy products from China, but turned down a request from lawmakers and U.S. manufacturers to expand the scope of its order.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - planned dividend 1.50 euros ($1.94)/shr.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer price inflation for September was confirmed to be unchanged month-on-month and at a rate of 2.0 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

