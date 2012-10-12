FRANKFURT Oct 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Aabar sold the remainder of its 3.07 percent stake in Daimler worth about 1.25 billion euros ($1.6 billion) on Oct. 5, the German automotive group said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

PORSCHE VOLKSWAGEN

Porsche indicated 0.6 pct lower, Volkswagen 0.1 pct lower

The holding company of German carmaker Porsche has received a fresh lawsuit from the family of a deceased industrialist, linked to its 2008 attempt to take over Volkswagen. ID:nL6E8LBPK6]

Separately, Volkswagen and its China joint ventures sold 18.3 percent more vehicles in mainland China and Hong Kong in the first three quarters.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated unchanged

Japan's JFE holdings' core steel unit, JFE Steel, is weighing plans to bid for ThyssenKrupp AG's North American steel operations, according to Nikkei.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Japan's Softbank Corp is looking to buy about 70 percent of Sprint Nextel Corp. It might use Sprint as a vehicle to make a run at MetroPCS, which has agreed to merge with Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.14 pct, S&P 500 up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei closes down 0.2 pct.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BEIERSDORF - UBS raises the company to buy from neutral

LANXESS - Barclays cuts the company to equalweight from overweight

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

