FRANKFURT Jan 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated unchanged
The European Commission will seek to prosecute nations that
flout a new EU law requiring use of an environmentally friendly
coolant in vehicle air-conditioning, which Daimler says is
dangerous.
Separately, CEO Dieter Zetsche told daily Stuttgarter
Nachrichten that Daimler was collaborating with other carmakers
to set up a network of fuel cell filling stations.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
A former compliance officer for Siemens in China sued the
company, accusing it of firing him after he tried to expose a
kickback scheme involving medical equipment sales to hospitals
there.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
A Brazilian court on Tuesday overturned a ruling made last
week ordering Volkswagen to recall up to 400,000 one-litre cars
over an unusual engine noise, a statement on the court's website
said.
CAR INDUSTRY
Europe's new car market shrank in December at its fastest
monthly pace since October 2010, closing a year burdened by
heavy declines in all major euro zone economies.
MAN
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The engineering firm rejected charges from a U.S. lobby
group that it was violating European Union sanctions against
Iran, Die Welt newspaper said in its online edition, citing MAN.
METRO
Indicated 2.7 pct lower
The retailer announced the end to its consumer electronics
plans in China as it reported a 0.5 percent rise in fourth
quarter sales.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 2.8 pct lower
The German real estate investor plans to increase its
capital by 10 percent in a dilutive share issue that will fund
recently signed property deals and future acquisitions.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Ludwig Burger)