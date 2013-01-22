FRANKFURT Feb 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Newspaper Handelsblatt cited industry sources as saying the engineering conglomerate's earnings from continued businesses in the fiscal first quarter was flat from a year ago at about 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion). Siemens was not immediately available for comment.

BASF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Russia will take a larger share of the European gas market this decade, Wingas, the joint trading venture between Gazprom and BASF said on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

German luxury car maker Audi, owned by VW, plans to double its Middle East sales to at least 20,000 vehicles a year by 2020, helped by investment in showrooms and service centres, its local chief said.

EADS

Indicated 0.9 percent higher in Frankfurt

The European aerospace and defence group achieved a "very significant improvement" in revenue and operating profit in 2012, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Monday.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated unchanged

Kabel Deutschland said it would reprice a $750 million term loan maturing in 2019 and would ask existing lenders to roll their existing exposure into a new tranche.

DIC ASSET

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The real estate company said its vacancy rate fell faster than expected, to about 11 percent, and said it posted funds from operations (FFO) of 43-45 million euros in 2012.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

January ZEW economic sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Seen at 12.0 vs 6.9. Current conditions seen at 6.0 vs 5.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)