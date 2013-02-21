FRANKFURT Feb 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0706 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The insurance giant said it saw improving prospects for calm
in the euro zone as it reported a higher than expected fourth
quarter net profit of 1.22 billion euros.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
Daimler's supervisory board is set to hold a meeting at
which the extension of Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche's contract
is set to be discussed. Under discussion is extending his
contract by five years until the end of 2018, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Separately, Daimler also announced a partnership with
Deutsche Telekom to promote new online services and
web applications in motor vehicles.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1 pct lower
The airline's chief executive Christoph Franz told FAZ in an
interview said no decision had yet been taken over which
aircraft the group would buy as part of a plan to invest in 108
new planes. He said that Lufthansa's passenger airline business
in Germany was expected to make a loss in 2012.
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 1.3 pct lower
The Knauf Group, which earlier this week became Kloeckner's
largest shareholder by taking a 7.8 percent stake, wants to
increase its holding to at least 25 percent, Handelsblatt
reported, citing industry sources.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 1.1 pct lower
The group issued a profit outlook for 2013 that is below
analyst expectations as it reported a 14 percent fall in EBITDA
for 2012.
BERTELSMANN
The group is in advanced talks to buy out private equity
firm KKR's majority stake in joint venture music rights
management company BMG, the New York Post said, citing unnamed
sources.
SOLARWORLD, SMA SOLAR
Both indicated 1.1 pct lower
EU member states have approved a European Commission plan to
register solar panels from China, EU diplomats said, as the
latest step toward duties on the 21 billion euro ($28.08
billion) import market
GAGFAH
No indication available
The German real estate group concluded refinancing the 1.06
billion euros ($1.42 billion) Woba portfolio, it said on
Wednesday.
FREENET
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Freenet AG said it acquired a 51-percent stake in MOTION TM
Vertriebs GmbH, an online retailer in the mobile communications
and telecoms industry. Freenet declined to disclose financial
details of the transaction.
ZAPF CREATION
No indication available
Zapf said late on Wednesday that it will call an
extraordinary shareholder meeting to discuss losses at the
company which have started to eat away at the capital.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.8 pct, S&P 500 down 1.2 pct,
Nasdaq down 1.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei down 1.4 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
February German Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 0828 GMT,
seen at 50.5. February German Markit Service PMI, seen at 55.5.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Victoria Bryan)