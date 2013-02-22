FRANKFURT Feb 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0724 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Q4 results. The German carmaker is poised to unveil another record profit and limit bonuses for management, further highlighting the gaping divide among Europe's mass-market auto manufacturers.

Separately, the company is to put into production one of the most exotic vehicles ever to carry the German group's badge - a two-seater with many features normally only seen on concept cars at motor shows.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The bank is planning to sell Chinese yuan bonds of up to 2 billion yuan ($320.5 million) in Taiwan as soon as the first quarter, three sources with close knowledge of the issue said on Friday.

BASF

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Wintershall, BASF's oil and gas unit, and the local unit of France's Total plan to invest $2.1 billion over the next five years in Argentina to increase natural gas production, the Argentine government said on Thursday.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The German carrier said on Thursday it swung to a 2012 net profit of 6.8 million euros ($9 million) from a 420.4 million euro loss in the previous year.

BERTELSMANN

Indication not available

German media company Bertelsmann aims to sell part of its stake in RTL Group in the second quarter, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday's close.

IPO

The owners of Evonik are reviving plans to take the German chemical company public, preparing to float a 10 percent stake.

Separately, Germany's biggest real estate firm Deutsche Annington is preparing a listing of its shares before the summer, which could yield as much as 1.5 billion euros, two persons familiar with the company's plans said on Thursday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Foreign trade dragged Germany's economic growth lower in the fourth quarter offsetting some support from domestic demand, data showed on Friday, in a further sign the euro zone crisis is hitting Europe's largest economy hard.

February Ifo business climate due at 0900 GMT. Seen at 105.0, up from 104.2 in January. Current conditions seen at 108.5 rising from 108.0 in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)