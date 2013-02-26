FRANKFURT Feb 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.0 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 2.3 pct lower

BASF said it aimed to increase revenue and operating profit again this year, after fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, rose 18 percent to 1.8 billion euros, just short of the 1.86 billion euro average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts. Poll:

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

FMC said it sees 2013 net income attributable to shareholders at between $1.1-$1.2 billion, a growth of 5-15 percent over last year's level when excluding a $140 million one-off investment gain booked in 2012. Poll:

FRESENIUS SE & CO.

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company proposed a dividend slightly above expectations, saying it had put in place a new payout policy linked to adjusted earnings per share growth. Adjusted net income in 2012 rose 22 percent to 938 million euros, ahead of the average estimate of 930 million euros in a Reuters poll. Poll

BAYER

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Germany's largest drugmaker is due to announce its dividend proposal for 2012. Analyst expect 1.82 eur/shr on average.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has approved Bayer's drug Stivarga for the treatment of a rare type of gastrointestinal tract cancer.

EADS

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

The aerospace group will end its joint venture with Brazilian construction company Odebrecht after failing to win an order for surveillance systems.

PUMA

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Pandora said a report in German monthly Manager Magazin that its CEO Bjoern Gulden would take the top job at Puma was wrong. Puma has yet to name a successor of CEO Franz Koch, who will quit at the end of March. Pandora is due to release full-year earnings on Tuesday.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

CEO Brian Sullivan told daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung that the pay TV company aims to be profitable after tax "relatively soon".

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.6 pct, S&P 500 -1.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -2.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

