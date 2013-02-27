FRANKFURT Feb 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche's contract may not be
extended again when it expires in 2016, a member of the German
car maker's supervisory board told Reuters on condition he not
be identified because the matter is confidential.
Daimler's supervisory board extended the CEO's contract by
only three years on Feb. 21, two years less than expected.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Germany's biggest lender has convened a special shareholder
meeting for April 11 to confirm the contested resolutions of the
2012 annual general meeting. The Frankfurt-based bank also said
on Tuesday it will postpone publication of its 2012 annual
report until mid-April.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Europe's biggest carmaker's top labour representative will
address a staff meeting at the company's base in Wolfsburg.
Separately, VW's Audi unit said it will further expand
production at its two German factories in March, citing "stable"
demand for luxury vehicles especially from the United
States.
EADS
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
EADS reported a 17 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue to
19.2 billion euros, while net profit fell 47 percent to 325
million euros.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The builder controlled by ACS will resume paying a
dividend for 2012 after scrapping a payout for the 2011 business
year, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.
Hochtief is due to report 2012 results on Thursday.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The steelmaker said it expected flat sales and earnings
before tax in the lower double-digit million euro range in 2013.
The average analyst estimate was for 93.3 million euros ($122
million), according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
In early trading, shown 0.2 percent lower
Telefonica Deutschland said fourth-quarter revenue growth
from its wireless business slowed further due to lower income
from text messages as customers increasingly switch to
smartphones and tablets.
The company will also shake up its mobile offering to
respond to increasing competition and an unexpected acceleration
in consumers switching to smartphones and tablets, its Chief
Executive Rene Schuster told Reuters.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The German fashion company is due to publish full-year
results.
CEWE COLOR
Indicated unchanged
Cewe Color said sales rose seven percent last year to 503.3
million euros, matching in-house targets. Full-year EBIT
declined 4 percent to 28.9 million euros, also in line with
internal expectations.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.8 pct, S&P 500 up 0.6 pct,
Nasdaq up 0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei closed -1.3 pct lower on Wednesday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer morale rose for a second straight month
heading into March as a calming of the euro zone crisis fills
Germans with confidence that their economy will pick up in the
coming months, market research group GfK said on Wednesday.
Import prices rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in January.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jonathan Gould)