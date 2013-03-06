FRANKFURT, March 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated unchanged

Daimler CEO Zetsche urged his top brass not to be distracted by a management reshuffle and to focus on competitors like Volkswagen instead.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank has rejigged its global leveraged debt capital markets team, according to an internal memo seen by IFR on Tuesday.

HENKEL

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The maker of washing powder and shampoos said it expected earnings to rise to another record this year after reporting its highest-ever profit in 2012, driven by emerging markets and cost controls.

THYSSENKRUPP, SALZGITTER

ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.2 percent higher

Salzgitter indicated 1.0 percent lower

Steel workers in north west Germany will receive a 3 percent wage rise from March 1 2013, trade union IG Metall and employers agreed in the early hours of Wednesday after 10 hours of talks.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 3.1 percent lower

The German publisher said on Wednesday it expected a significant drop in 2013 adjusted earnings per share as investments will weigh on results.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The steel distributor said its new shareholder Albert Knauf backed management's strategy of expanding in the United States and restructuring in Europe as it reported a loss for 2012.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The airline airline said passenger numbers fell 11.9 percent to 1.80 million in February as it cut capacity by 12.2 percent.

IVG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 15.9 percent lower

IVG late on Tuesday reported a net loss of 98.7 million euros for 2012, thanks to valuation adjustments. It said it expects to pay no dividend for 2012.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 18:

MDAX

IN: NORMA

OUT: VOSSLOH

TECDAX

IN: TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

OUT: SOLARWORLD

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +2.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEW:

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - JP Morgan cuts the stock to "neutral" from "overweight".

GSW IMMOBILIEN - Societe Generale starts the stock with a "buy" rating and a 35 euro price target.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Peter Dinkloh)