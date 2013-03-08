FRANKFURT, March 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company is marketing a new catastrophe bond through a special purpose vehicle set up to protect two North Carolina underwriting associations against $200 million of hurricane losses in the region.

LUFTHANSA LHAG.DE>, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated unchanged

Air Berlin indicated 0.3 percent higher

Cologne-Bonn airport said it would cancel 59 of more than 200 flights on Friday as security guards will again go on strike after negotiations over pay stalled.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Analyst conferences following 2012 results a day earlier.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 3.9 percent lower

The company said its 2012 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 136 million euros ($178 million), below its own target corridor of 145-150 million.

EADS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher in Frankfurt

Lagardere expects to sell all of its 7.4 percent stake in aerospace and defence group EADS by July 31, it said on Thursday.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

France's Natixis intends to sell up 3.8 million shares, which is its entire stake or 4.8 percent of the German real estate company via an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors.

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

The company said it would buy back as much as 1.8 million shares for as much as 10 euros per share.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +2.6 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

January industrial output due at 1100 GMT. Seen up 0.5 percent m/m compared to a 0.3 percent rise from the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)