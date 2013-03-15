FRANKFURT, March 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0744 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

Deutsche Bank is placing 5.8 million Volkswagen preference shares on the market by way of an accelerated bookbuild, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Sports car maker Porsche AG, fully consolidated by Volkswagen since August, is scheduled to present its financial results from 2012.

Volkswagen's commercial vehicle unit is also scheduled to present its financial results from 2012.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

MetroPCS shareholder P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP, which has been opposing the company's merger with Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA, urged shareholders to vote against the deal.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Boerse's ISE unit was dealt a blow in a fight over whether rival exchange CBOE had used ISE's patented electronic trading technology without permission. ISE said it would immediately appeal pre-trial rulings that had favoured CBOE and that forced ISE to cease pursuit of the case.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Germany's insurer published its annual report, saying it expected stable or slightly increasing net income in 2013, on the assumption there are no major disruptions in capital markets. It released 2012 results on Feb. 21.

GILDEMEISTER

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Gildemeister is considering merging with its 20-percent shareholder Mori Seiki, Gildemeister Chief Executive Ruediger Kapitza was quoted by German paper Neue Westfälische as saying.

HESS AG

No indication available

German street light maker Hess on Thursday said its earnings for 2011 and 2012 had been overstated, and needed to be adjusted downward, adding it would also delay the publication of first quarter results.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct at Friday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

VOLKSWAGEN : SocGen cuts target price to 200 euros from 215 euros; rating buy

MUNICH RE : Nomura raises target price to 140 euros from 128 euros; rating reduce

E.ON : Kepler cuts target price to 13 euros from 14 euros; rating hold

DIC ASSET : DZ Bank raises fair value to 12 euros from 10.60 euros; rating buy

LEG IMMOBILIEN : Berenberg Bank starts with buy rating

