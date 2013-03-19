FRANKFURT, March 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CYPRUS
Euro zone ministers urged Cyprus to let smaller savers
escape a levy on bank deposits, before a parliamentary vote on
Tuesday that will either secure the island's financial rescue or
threaten default.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
German daily Handelsblatt cited company sources as saying
the steelmaker was preparing a capital increase, which will
dilute the holdings of its main shareholder, the Krupp
Foundation. ThyssenKrupp declined to comment.
Separately, the group's supervisory board is due to meet on
Tuesday to officially elect former Henkel chief
executive Ulrich Lehner as the new chairman.
BMW
Indicated unchanged
Annual press conference. The group said last week
fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax at its auto
business rose by a third to 2.08 billion euros on the back of
higher car sales, beating forecasts.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated unchanged
Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb struck a deal to
cooperate on promotion of the type 2 diabetes drug Glucophage
under different formulations in China, Merck said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The carmaker sharply pared its growth outlook in Brazil for
this year, a senior executive said on Monday, adding that the
pace of investments in local factories will hinge on sales in
the coming months.
GSW IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company said late Monday that Bernd Kottmann, a former
manager from IVG Immobilien, will become its new CEO,
effective 16 April 2013.
DRILLISCH, FREENET
Drillisch indicated 2.9 percent higher
Freenet indicated 0.5 percent lower
The company said it was selling about half of its 20.8
percent stake in Freenet to Bank of America.
XING
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The career-networking site said late Monday Neil Sunderland,
supervisory board chairman, will step down after the AGM on May
24.
DEUTZ
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The heavy engine manufacturer said its 2012 earnings before
interest and tax dropped 58 percent to 38.5 million euros,
citing a weak economy, start-up costs for new projects as well
as higher write-downs.
TOM TAILOR
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
The group said its 2012 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation rose 19 percent to 55 million
euros after its acquisition of Bonita.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq
-0.4 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +2 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
ZEW index for March due at 1000 GMT, with economic sentiment
seen at 48.0 and current conditions at 6.0.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)