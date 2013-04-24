FRANKFURT, April 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0629 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Share down 3.25 percent at 10.40 euros in Frankfurt trading
Credit rating agency Moody's on Tuesday downgraded
Commerzbank's long-term senior debt by one notch to Baa1 with a
stable outlook.
DAIMLER
Indicated 2.4 percent lower
The automaker scrapped its earnings forecast on Wednesday
after first-quarter profit plunged more than half amid the
protracted slump in cars and trucks markets.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
A legal battle between Deutsche Bank and billionaire
investor Alexander Vik began this week in which Vik is claiming
$8 billion in damages over trades by his company Sebastian
Holdings during the financial crisis.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
A labour strike by letter carriers in Germany is due to
continue on Wednesday, ahead of a third round of wage talks with
Deutsche Post on Thursday, according to trade union Verdi.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Shareholders of MetroPCS Communications are due to
vote on a proposed merger of the U.S. company with Deutsche
Telekom's T-Mobile USA at a special meeting on Wednesday.
KRONES
Indicated 0.1 percent percent
The bottling machine maker said its first-quarter net profit
rose almost 21 percent to 26.9 million euros. It said it expects
earnings to grow this year and sees support from an improving
economic picture in 2014.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
The ATM maker said it now expected to exceed its previous
outlook for a 2 percent gain in full-year net sales after sales
were up 10 percent in the first six months of its financial
year. First-half profit jumped 63 percent to 44 million euros.
AIXTRON
Indicated 6.4 percent lower
The chip equipment maker reported a bigger-than-expected
first-quarter operating loss of 76.3 million euros late on
Tuesday, citing an inventory write-down and restructuring costs.
It also said order intake remained subdued in the quarter.
KONTRON
Indicated unchanged
The company said it slipped to an EBIT loss of 4.1 million
euros in the first quarter from a year-earlier profit of 0.4
million due to restrcturing costs and other one-off items.
WIRECARD
Indicated unchanged
The company confirmed its forecast of reaching earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
of 120 million euros to 130 million euros in 2013, after EBITDA
rose by 13 percent to 26.3 million euros in the first quarter.
EVONIK
No indication available
Shares in the chemicals company will start trading on
Thursday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
AXEL SPRINGER - 1.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq
+1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +2.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
OPEL
The head of the United Auto Workers union suggested German
hourly workers at Opel's Bochum plant should accept a deal they
previously rejected in order to keep their jobs.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE POST - Berenberg raises the stock to
"buy" from "hold" and raises its price target to 20 euros from
14.60 euros.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Ifo index for April due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen
at 106.2 vs 106.7, current conditions seen at 109.5 vs 109.9,
expectations seen at 103.0 vs 103.6.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7683 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)