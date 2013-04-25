FRANKFURT, April 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0632 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
Quarterly underlying core earnings at Germany's largest drugmaker, edged 0.4 percent higher as strong demand for its farming pesticides was offset by high raw material costs at its plastics and chemicals unit.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
A judge has denied Deutsche Bank's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the city of Los Angeles accusing it of letting hundreds of foreclosed properties fall into disrepair and illegally evicting low-income tenants, a representative for the city's attorney said on Wednesday.
FIELMANN
Indicated unchanged
The spectacles retailer said it had managed to increase market share in a difficult and cold start to the year for retailers.
KRONES
Indicated 2.4 percent lower
The German bottling machine maker said on Wednesday it would place 1.4 million of its treasury shares, or about 4.5 percent, of its capital stock.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The aircraft engine maker said its profitability dropped steeply in the first quarter due to a shift in sales from high-margin military business to less profitable civil sales.
RHOEN KLINIKUM
Indicated unchanged
The hospital operator said on Thursday its first-quarter core earnings declined 8.4 percent on higher wages.
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
The company said it expects to post second-quarter revenues of 73-78 million euros after a 5.7 percent year-on-year decline to 77 million in the first quarter. First-quarter IFRS operating profit fell to 0.4 million euros from 3.5 million.
AIXTRON
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
The chip equipment maker reported full first-quarter results and said it was currently not able to issue any precise forecast for full-year revenues and profits. It already reported earlier this week a first-quarter operating loss of 76 million euros.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Germany's No.2 software maker reported an expected drop in quarterly operating profit on Thursday as it spent more on marketing and announced an acquisitions that expands its reach into cloud-based services.
COMDIRECT
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The online bank reported a 22 percent drop in pretax profit to 22.9 million euros as low interest rates weighed on net interest income.
DELTICOM
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The company said its first-quarter net profit fell to 1.7 million euros from 2.3 million after harsh winter weather prompted drivers to hold off purchasing new car tyres.
GRENKELEASING
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company said its first-quarter net profit jumped 22 percent to 11.5 million euros and said it still expects 2013 net profit to come to 44-48 million euros.
PRAKTIKER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Q1 results due. The DIY retailer is expected to report its quarterly net loss widened to 108 million euros. Poll:
VOSSLOH
Indicated unchanged
The rail technology group reported a 4.7 percent decline in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 10.2 million euros, broadly in line with consensus, and said it expects 2013 EBIT to remain flat form a year earlier.
VTG
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
VTG and Switzerland's Kuehne + Nagel said they plan to merge parts of their rail businesses and expect a final decision on the matter in the second half of 2013.
EVONIK
No indication available
Shares in Evonik worth 345 million euros have been placed with institutional investors, the company said late on Wednesday. The shares start trading on Thursday.
Separately, Chief Executive Klaus Engel told Handelsblatt daily that the company could "easily" spend as much as 1 billion euros on acquisitions.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
VOLKSWAGEN - 3.56 euros/shr dividend proposed
MUNICH RE - 7 euros/shr dividend proposed.
ENBW - 0.85 euros/shr dividend proposed.
