(Corrects final item to show German March retail sales were -0.5 pct m/m, not -0.3 pct m/m, after Germany's Statistics Office changes the figure)

FRANKFURT, April 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

Germany's largest lender said late Monday it will beef up its balance sheet with a 2.8 billion euro ($3.67 billion) capital increase as it unveiled forecast-beating quarterly results thanks to aggressive cost cuts.

On Tuesday, it said it will run lower levels of risk in an environment susceptible to political and macroeconomic uncertainty, adding that the lender also expects lawsuits to continue.

Separately, the chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday a lawsuit by the Italian bank against Nomura and Deutsche Bank over loss-making derivatives deals is well founded.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse late Monday reported a greater-than-expected 26 percent drop in operating profit for the first quarter as low interest rates and reduced equity market volatility dented the exchange operator's revenue.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The European Commission has decided against setting specific fees for telecoms firms seeking access to traditional copper networks as it would mean consumers paying more in 10 EU countries, according to a draft EU document.

FRESENIUS SE

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The diversified healthcare group posted first-quarter adjusted net income slightly below market expectations on healthcare budget cuts in the United States.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

First-quarter net income at Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest dialysis provider, dropped to a worse-than-expected $225 million, hurt by austerity measures in the United States, its most important market.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Q1 results of unit Audi due.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The world's No.2 maker of polysilicon saw its first-quarter core profit fall by nearly a quarter, hurt by an ongoing crisis in the solar industry, which it supplies.

EUROMICRON

No indication available

The company said it aims to grow its annual sales to 500 million euros in 2015.

EVOTEC

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The company said it agreed a research collaboration with the Belfer Institute for Applied Cancer Science at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, aimed at discovering and commercialising novel cancer treatments based on epigenetic drug mechanisms.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The genetic testing specialist said it bought privately held U.S. software developer Ingenuity Systems Inc for $105 million to expand further into genetic sequencing technology. It also lowered its outlook for the full-year on U.S. government cutbacks.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The software maker said it bought back 3.9 million own shares, or 4.5 percent of its share capital, for a total 114.9 million euros between Feb. 12 and April 29.

TAKKT

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company posted a 16 percent decline in first-quarter earnings before interest and tax to 30.3 million euros, as expected, as the tough economy led to a decline in orders.

TOM TAILOR

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The clothing company said its retail sales fell 9.2 percent on a like-for-like basis in the first quarter as poor March weather caused German customers to hold off shopping for spring and summer clothes.

RTL GROUP

No indication available

Parent Bertelsmann set the placing price range for a 16.5 percent stake in the group at 55.50 euros on Monday. Shares begin trading in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

SOLARWORLD

No indication available

The maker of solar panels on Monday reported a 2012 net loss of 477 million euros as revenues dropped 42 percent to 606 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SGL CARBON - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed.

PORSCHE SE - 2.010 eur dividend per preference share proposed, 2.004 eur per ordinary share.

LEONI - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - JP Morgan raises its recommendation on the stock to "overweight" from "neutral". Nomura raises the stock to "neutral" from "reduce" and lowers its price target to 36 euros from 37 euros. RBC hikes the stock to "outperform" from "sector perform" and raises its price target to 40 euros from 37 euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer sentiment rose to its highest level since October 2007 heading into May as consumers count on rising wages and as a bailout for Cyprus, in which depositors were hurt, undermined Germans' traditional tendency to save.

German March retail sales -0.5 pct m/m in real terms, -2.8 pct y/y. Were seen flat m/m,-1.2 pct y/y.

April unemployment data due at 0755 GMT. Unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.9 pct. Unemployment total seen at 3.0 million.

March seasonally adjusted ILO employment +28,000, Federal Statsistics office data showed.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)