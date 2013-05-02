FRANKFURT May 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The airline reached a pay deal with staff, who will get rises of between 3.0 percent and 5.2 percent in an agreement spanning 26 months that excludes forced layoffs.

Lufthansa failed to narrow its operating loss in a traditionally weak first quarter, missing consensus as costs of its restructuring programme weighed.

Poll:

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The diversified engineering group took a more pessimistic stance on the rest of the year as industry demand remained weak and project charges weighed on quarterly profits.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

VW of America April sales total 33,644 units, representing a 10.3 percent decrease versus the prior year.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

T-Mobile US Inc shares rose 3 percent in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, after the company was created by the merger of MetroPCS Communications and Deutsche Telekom's U.S. unit T-Mobile USA.

K+S

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

India has decided to cut the subsidies on phosphate and potash-based fertilisers in the fiscal year that began in April in an effort to rein in its fiscal deficit.

SAP

Indicated unchanged

A private equity group made up of Bain Capital LLC and Golden Gate Capital Corp has emerged as the lead contender to buy SAP rival BMC Software Inc for more than $6.5 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

PORSCHE

Indicated 4.4 percent lower, trading ex dividend

Porsche SE expects to succeed in its fight against legal claims seeking billions of euros in damages over the German company's botched 2008-2009 takeover of Volkswagen, Martin Winterkorn, chief executive of Porsche SE and Volkswagen, said on Tuesday at the holding company's annual general meeting.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Beiersdorf said first-quarter sales rose 3 percent as it managed to sell more of its Nivea face and body lotions to consumers in the United States, Brazil, India and the Middle East.

BMW

Indicated unchanged

The carmaker said first-quarter underlying group profit fell 4.5 percent to 2 billion euros amid costly discounts in core European markets and weakening Chinese deliveries.

Separately, BMW reported April U.S. sales of 29,011 vehicles, an 8.3 percent rise on the year-earlier month. Year-to-date sales are up 5.3 percent, with the company reporting a "sizeable increase in business" and expectations of more in May and June.

INFINEON

Indicated 3.6 percent higher

The chipmaker reported second-quarter adjusted operating profit of 68 million euros, beating the average expectation of 51.3 million euros in a Reuters poll, as results at its automotive unit improved.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The bank lashed out at a U.S. proposal to tighten oversight of foreign banks that could force the German bank to hold far more capital and which has drawn the ire of foreign regulators.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The carmaker's CEO Dieter Zetsche told newspaper WAZ that the crash test results of Mercedes-Benz Citan delivery van, based on Renault's Kangoo, were "completely unsatisfactory". "We have to deal with that of course," he added.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Credit rating agency S&P cut SGL's outlook to negative from stable, saying the contracting U.S. and European steel market will cut demand for graphite electrodes, potentially putting significant pressure on profit margins.

Separately, the supervisory board has appointed Susanne Klatten as its chairman, succeeding Max Dietrich Kley whose term ended on Tuesday.

HUGO BOSS

No indication available

The fashion house reported a bigger than expected decline in first-quarter sales, hurt by sluggish European markets, a slowdown in Asia and a shift to producing four collections a year.

METRO AG

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The retailer said trading remained tough, especially in western Europe, but managed to eke out a first-quarter profit thanks to improved business at its consumer electronic and supermarkets in Germany.

FUCHS PETROLUB

No indication available

The lubricant maker reported quarterly EBIT of 73.4 million euros, less than the analyst consensus of 75.8 million euros. Poll:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DELTICOM - dividend 1.90 euros/shr

LEONI - dividend 1.50 euros/shr

PORSCHE SE - dividend 2.01 euros/shr

SGL GROUP - dividend 0.20 euros/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct on Thursday's close.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

The ECB is expected to cut interest rates by a quarter-point on Thursday, said 43 of 76 economists polled by Reuters.

Poll:

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0753 GMT. Seen unchanged at 47.9.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Marilyn Gerlach, Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)