FRANKFURT May 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The airline reached a pay deal with staff, who will get
rises of between 3.0 percent and 5.2 percent in an agreement
spanning 26 months that excludes forced layoffs.
Lufthansa failed to narrow its operating loss in a
traditionally weak first quarter, missing consensus as costs of
its restructuring programme weighed.
Poll:
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The diversified engineering group took a more pessimistic
stance on the rest of the year as industry demand remained weak
and project charges weighed on quarterly profits.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
VW of America April sales total 33,644 units, representing a
10.3 percent decrease versus the prior year.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
T-Mobile US Inc shares rose 3 percent in their
debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, after the
company was created by the merger of MetroPCS Communications and
Deutsche Telekom's U.S. unit T-Mobile USA.
Related news
K+S
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
India has decided to cut the subsidies on phosphate and
potash-based fertilisers in the fiscal year that began in April
in an effort to rein in its fiscal deficit.
Related news
SAP
Indicated unchanged
A private equity group made up of Bain Capital LLC and
Golden Gate Capital Corp has emerged as the lead contender to
buy SAP rival BMC Software Inc for more than $6.5
billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Related news
PORSCHE
Indicated 4.4 percent lower, trading ex dividend
Porsche SE expects to succeed in its fight against legal
claims seeking billions of euros in damages over the German
company's botched 2008-2009 takeover of Volkswagen, Martin
Winterkorn, chief executive of Porsche SE and Volkswagen, said
on Tuesday at the holding company's annual general meeting.
Related news
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Beiersdorf said first-quarter sales rose 3 percent as it
managed to sell more of its Nivea face and body lotions to
consumers in the United States, Brazil, India and the Middle
East.
Related news
BMW
Indicated unchanged
The carmaker said first-quarter underlying group profit fell
4.5 percent to 2 billion euros amid costly discounts in core
European markets and weakening Chinese deliveries.
Separately, BMW reported April U.S. sales of 29,011
vehicles, an 8.3 percent rise on the year-earlier month.
Year-to-date sales are up 5.3 percent, with the company
reporting a "sizeable increase in business" and expectations of
more in May and June.
Related news
INFINEON
Indicated 3.6 percent higher
The chipmaker reported second-quarter adjusted operating
profit of 68 million euros, beating the average expectation of
51.3 million euros in a Reuters poll, as results at its
automotive unit improved.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The bank lashed out at a U.S. proposal to tighten oversight
of foreign banks that could force the German bank to hold far
more capital and which has drawn the ire of foreign regulators.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The carmaker's CEO Dieter Zetsche told newspaper WAZ that
the crash test results of Mercedes-Benz Citan delivery van,
based on Renault's Kangoo, were "completely unsatisfactory". "We
have to deal with that of course," he added.
Related news
SGL CARBON
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Credit rating agency S&P cut SGL's outlook to negative from
stable, saying the contracting U.S. and European steel market
will cut demand for graphite electrodes, potentially putting
significant pressure on profit margins.
Separately, the supervisory board has appointed Susanne
Klatten as its chairman, succeeding Max Dietrich Kley whose term
ended on Tuesday.
Related news
HUGO BOSS
No indication available
The fashion house reported a bigger than expected decline in
first-quarter sales, hurt by sluggish European markets, a
slowdown in Asia and a shift to producing four collections a
year.
Related news
METRO AG
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The retailer said trading remained tough, especially in
western Europe, but managed to eke out a first-quarter profit
thanks to improved business at its consumer electronic and
supermarkets in Germany.
Related news
FUCHS PETROLUB
No indication available
The lubricant maker reported quarterly EBIT of 73.4 million
euros, less than the analyst consensus of 75.8 million euros.
Poll:
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DELTICOM - dividend 1.90 euros/shr
LEONI - dividend 1.50 euros/shr
PORSCHE SE - dividend 2.01 euros/shr
SGL GROUP - dividend 0.20 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq
-0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct on Thursday's close.
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
The ECB is expected to cut interest rates by a quarter-point
on Thursday, said 43 of 76 economists polled by Reuters.
Poll:
Related news
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0753 GMT. Seen
unchanged at 47.9.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Marilyn Gerlach, Jonathan Gould
and Christoph Steitz)