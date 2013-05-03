(Corrects to remove erroneous reference to Morphosys poll estimates)

FRANKFURT May 3 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ADIDAS

Q1 results due. The sports apparel group is expected to report its quarterly operating profit rose 2.9 percent to 421 million euros ($550 million). Poll:

CONTINENTAL AG

Q1 results due. The auto supplier is expected to report its quarterly adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 9.1 percent to 795 million euros. Poll:

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Q1 key-results due.

MORPHOSYS

Q1 results due.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Q1 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

E.ON - 1.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

MTU AERO - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

SOFTWARE AG - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei closed for public holiday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh and Maria Sheahan)