FRANKFURT May 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The sports apparel firm reported a 2 percent decline in sales for the first quarter on fewer major sporting events, ongoing problems at its Reebok brand and currency effects.
Related news
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Q1 results due. The auto supplier is expected to report its quarterly adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 9.1 percent to 795 million euros. Poll:
Related news
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
Private equity firm Permira is selling a further 10 percent stake in Hugo Boss, the German fashion house said on Friday.
Related news
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 3.4 percent higher
The pay-TV operator stuck to its full-year outlook on Friday after swinging to an operating profit in the first quarter.
Related news
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The biotech company affirmed its 2013 outlook for an EBIT loss of 18-22 million euros after reporting it swung to a first-quarter profit of 2.5 million euros from a year-earlier loss.
Related news
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
The company said its first-quarter wireless revenue fell 10.7 percent to 315 million euros as competition in the market heated up.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
E.ON - 1.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
MTU AERO ENGINES - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
SOFTWARE AG - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei closed for public holiday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
INFINEON - HSBC raises the stock to "neutral" from "underweight" and hikes its price target to 6.5 euros from 6.1 euros.
THYSSENKRUPP - UBS raises the stock to "buy" from "sell" and raises its price target to 16 euros from 15.4 euros.
DRILLISCH - Berenberg cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy".
FREENET - Berenberg cuts the the stock to "hold" from "buy" and raises its price target to 18 euros from 16.10 euros.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh and Maria Sheahan)